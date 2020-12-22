12m ago

add bookmark

Taiwan reports first locally transmitted Covid-19 case since April

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A man in Taiwan wears a face mask while cleaning a handrail behind a sign telling people how to wash their hands to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
A man in Taiwan wears a face mask while cleaning a handrail behind a sign telling people how to wash their hands to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
SAM YEH/AFP via Getty Images
  • Taiwan on Tuesday reported its first locally transmitted case of Covid-19 since 12 April.
  • Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said the new locally-transmitted case was a woman in her 30s who had close contact with the New Zealand pilot.
  • The New Zealand national had not correctly reported all his contacts and list of places he had been, and may be in breach of Taiwan's communicable diseases law.

Taiwan on Tuesday reported its first locally transmitted case of Covid-19 since 12 April, a friend of a New Zealand pilot who was confirmed to have been infected earlier this week, and is testing more than 100 contacts of the woman.

Taiwan has kept the pandemic well under control thanks to early and effective prevention methods and widespread mask wearing, with all new cases for more than the last 250 days being among travellers arriving on the island.

But Taiwan's government has watched nervously as imported cases rise, albeit at a far lower rate than in many other places, and has raised the alert level as the winter begins.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung told reporters the new locally-transmitted case was a woman in her 30s who had close contact with the New Zealand pilot, who was himself confirmed to have been infected on Sunday having flown flights to the United States.

Chen said the New Zealand national had not correctly reported all his contacts and list of places he had been, and may be in breach of Taiwan's communicable diseases law.

The government has published a list of places he went in and around Taipei and told people who may have been there to monitor their health. It is testing 167 people who have had direct contact with the new locally transmitted case.

Taiwan tech firm Quanta Storage Inc said the woman was an employee at a subsidiary, and that contacts who had been tested so far had come back negative for the virus.

Taiwan has reported a total of 771 cases - mostly imported - and seven deaths. Around 130 people remain in hospital for treatment.

Separately, the government said it would halve the number of flights to Britain, to just one a week, after a highly infectious new coronavirus strain was found in the country.

Those arriving in Taiwan from Britain, or who have been in Britain within the last 14 days, will also have to quarantine for 14 days in centralised quarantine facilities.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
new zealandtaiwancoronavirus
Lottery
1 player bags R340k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
45% - 9024 votes
No, I will not
40% - 8011 votes
Only if it is affordable
16% - 3129 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec 2020

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
view
ZAR/USD
14.59
(-0.01)
ZAR/GBP
19.58
(+0.27)
ZAR/EUR
17.87
(-0.08)
ZAR/AUD
11.03
(+0.26)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.01)
Gold
1872.50
(-0.29)
Silver
25.94
(-1.06)
Platinum
1017.00
(+0.89)
Brent Crude
50.86
(-2.45)
Palladium
2315.00
(+0.83)
All Share
58613.00
(-0.17)
Top 40
53640.68
(-0.27)
Financial 15
11870.94
(+0.39)
Industrial 25
77327.19
(-0.33)
Resource 10
56243.29
(-0.39)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo