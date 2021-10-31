1h ago

add bookmark

Taiwan scrambles jets as Chinese air force enters air defence zone

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
File image (Photo by Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images)
File image (Photo by Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images)

Taiwan's air force scrambled on Sunday to warn off eight Chinese aircraft including fighter jets that entered its air defence zone, its defence ministry said, at a time of heightened tensions across the sensitive Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan has complained for a year or more of repeated missions by China's air force near the self-ruled island, often in the southwestern part of its air defence zone near the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands.

The Chinese aircraft included six J-16 fighters, one anti-submarine aircraft and one surveillance aircraft, the defence ministry said in a statement late on Sunday.

Taiwan, which China claims as its own and has not ruled out taking by force, says Chinese military activities near the island jeopardise regional stability and repeatedly vows to defend its freedom and democracy.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his Chinese counterpart on Sunday that the United States opposed actions by China that have increased tensions across the Taiwan Strait, a senior State Department official said.

READ | Google Maps just accidentally exposed Taiwan's secret missile sites

The official said that during an hour-long meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit in Rome, Blinken made "crystal clear" that Washington opposes any unilateral changes by Beijing to the status quo there.

Wang told Blinken that tensions over Taiwan were caused by US support for pro-independence forces on the island, China's foreign ministry said in a statement.

A recent increase in Chinese military exercises in Taiwan's air defence identification zone is part of what Taipei views as stepped-up military harassment by Beijing.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen says the island is an independent country and has made modernizing the armed forces, which is well-armed but dwarfed by China's, a top priority.

Earlier this month, Taiwan reported 148 Chinese air force planes in the southern and southwestern theatre of the zone over a four-day period, marking a dramatic escalation of tension between Taipei and Beijing.

Chinese aircraft have not been flying in Taiwan's air space, but rather its air defence identification zone or ADIZ, a broader area Taiwan monitors and patrols that acts to give it more time to respond to any threats.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
chinataiwan
Lottery
Lucky Thursday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What issue will be top of mind for you when voting tomorrow?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Service delivery
23% - 101 votes
Rooting out corruption
67% - 300 votes
Reducing crime
8% - 35 votes
Vaccine mandates
2% - 9 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.25
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.88
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.63
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.47
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,783.42
0.0%
Silver
23.90
0.0%
Palladium
2,005.85
0.0%
Platinum
1,023.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
83.72
+0.1%
Top 40
60,808
-0.5%
All Share
67,465
-0.4%
Resource 10
62,990
-0.8%
Industrial 25
87,490
-0.4%
Financial 15
13,956
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21301.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo