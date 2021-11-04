1h ago

add bookmark

TAKE A LOOK | COP26 climate goals explained in maps and charts

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) began in Glasgow, Scotland, on October 31.
  • World leaders, climate experts, campaigners and financiers will discuss the pressing issue of intensifying climate crisis till November 12.
  • This year’s conference will aim to reach a consensus on actions to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels and to secure net-zero emissions by 2050.
  • It comes after the historic Paris Agreement in 2015, which set out long-term objectives to limit the global temperature rise to below 2C to prevent catastrophic damage caused by global warming.

More than 120 world leaders gathered during the first two days of COP26 to outline their climate change commitments.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “As this first stage of COP26 draws to a close – and don’t forget there are still two weeks of detailed negotiation to come – we must take care to guard against false hope and not to think in any way that the job is done because it’s not, there’s still a very long way to go.”

With world leaders leaving the summit, negotiators and cabinet ministers will be responsible for ironing out new deals to deliver on the goals set out for COP26.

What are the goals in Glasgow?

Following a year of devastating natural disasters, from heatwaves to raging wildfires and flooding, COP26 will be key to advancing new commitments to limit climate change.

The Paris Agreement will be re-examined at the summit with nations being asked to deliver more ambitious pledges on how they will reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, known as Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

The United Kingdom has set out four goals to achieve during the conference. These include:

Global net zero and 1.5C: Nations are being called on to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 and to keep to the 1.5C warming limit. To reach these targets by 2030, countries will need to phase out coal, invest in renewable energy, curtail deforestation and switch to using electric vehicles.

At the summit, more than 100 world leaders agreed to end deforestation by 2030. The pledge includes mobilising 14 billion British pounds ($16bn) of public and private funds.

Protect communities and natural habitats: States are being encouraged to protect and restore ecosystems, as well as build defences, warning systems and resilient infrastructure to avoid the loss of lives, homes and livelihoods.

Mobilise finance: The Paris Agreement set a goal of providing finance to developing countries to tackle climate change. At this year’s summit, developed nations are being told to act on their promise to give at least $100bn in climate finance per year from 2020 to help secure global net-zero emissions. It is a funding target now likely to be reached by 2023.

Collaboration: At COP26, parties will need to finalise the Paris Rulebook, which sets out the steps needed to realise the Paris Agreement. Governments, businesses and civil society will need to work collaboratively to deliver these climate goals.

Why is 1.5C important?

This year, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released a damning report outlining the effects of potential climate futures on the frequency and intensity of natural events such as heatwaves, flooding and sea level rise.

In 2018, the IPCC published a special report on the importance of limiting global warming to 1.5C above preindustrial levels.

Currently, the world’s temperature has already risen to 1.1C (1.98F) above 1850-1900 levels. The 2021 IPCC report projects that at 1.5C the frequency of heatwaves every 10 years would increase 4.1 times compared with preindustrial levels.

The likelihood of heavy precipitation events would increase to 1.5 times every 10 years compared with 1850-1900. World food production would also be at risk, with the frequency of once-in-a-decade crop drought events in drying regions increasing to twice in a decade at 1.5C higher than preindustrial levels.

Explaining why 1.5C is important overview

China: The largest emitter of carbon dioxide

China was responsible for releasing 10.17 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide in 2019, according to data from the Global Carbon Project. China alone accounted for 28 percent of global CO2 emissions last year.

China’s heavy reliance on coal contributes to its share of worldwide carbon dioxide emissions. More than 71 percent of its CO2 emission comes from burning coal. Last year, President Xi Jinping pledged to attain carbon neutrality in China by 2060.

Xi was absent from the COP26 summit, and instead released a written statement at the talks.

The next-highest emitter of CO2 is the United States, which released 5.28 billion tonnes of the gas in 2019.

India is the third-highest emitter of carbon dioxide, with 2.62 billion tonnes released last year.

A breakdown of all the countries carbon emissions

Who has set net zero goals?

Net zero refers to the balance between greenhouse gases released and removed from the atmosphere.

Carbon neutrality is a state of net-zero CO2 emissions, while becoming climate neutral means reducing greenhouse gas emissions as much as possible and compensating for any remaining emissions.

In total, 137 countries have committed to net zero, carbon neutrality or being climate-neutral, according to the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit.

India is one of the latest countries to pledge net zero, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing at COP26 an aim to reach that goal by 2070.

Countries that have committed to net zero

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
glasgowclimate changeglobal warminggreen
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think the ANC will go below 50% in the 2024 election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they won't be able to recover
85% - 4818 votes
No, they will be able to regain support
15% - 831 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.26
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.79
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.64
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.35
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Gold
1,780.21
+0.6%
Silver
23.77
+1.0%
Palladium
2,053.10
+2.2%
Platinum
1,048.29
+1.3%
Brent Crude
81.99
-3.2%
Top 40
62,030
+0.2%
All Share
68,860
+0.2%
Resource 10
63,045
-0.3%
Industrial 25
90,156
+0.0%
Financial 15
14,459
+1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21306.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo