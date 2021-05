Take a shot: California offers $116.5 million in cash prizes to residents who get Covid-19 vaccination

The state of California is offering $116.5 million in cash and gift cards to residents who get vaccinated against Covid-19 by 15 June.

SACRAMENTO – California will offer $116.5 million in cash and gift cards to residents who get Covid-19 vaccinations before 15 June, the latest – and most lucrative – incentive by US states desperate to persuade laggards and vaccine-skeptics to get the injection.



The move by Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom is part of an effort to boost vaccinations as the state prepares to fully reopen its economy on 15 June. Ten Californians who become inoculated before that date stand to win lottery-style prizes of $1.5 million apiece, while another 30 people will each win $50 000.

Beginning Thursday, the first two million Californians to become vaccinated will each win $50 gift cards for cash or groceries, the state said.

"Some Californians weren't ready to get their Covid-19 vaccine on day one, and that's OK," said Dr Tomas Aragon, director of the California Department of Public Health.

He said:

This programme is designed to encourage those who need extra support to get vaccinated and help keep California safe.

With a few exceptions, all Californians who became vaccinated since vaccinations were first available in the state will be entered into drawings for the larger prizes, Newsom said at a news conference in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Incentives across the US

The incentives are being offered as Newsom is fighting off a recall campaign that has become a cause celebre among Republicans nationwide. It is one of many ways that Newsom plans to spend an unprecedented state budget surplus.

Newsom said:

Getting every eligible Californian vaccinated is how we bring our state roaring back from this pandemic.

Across the United States, states and private organisations have offered incentives to persuade people to become inoculated against Covid-19.

The incentives range from free baseball tickets and beer, to college scholarships and cash.

On Wednesday, Ohio awarded $1 million to Abbigail Bugenske, a Silverton woman who entered the state's Vax-a-Million drawing.

Joseph Costello, a high school student from Inglewood, won a full-ride scholarship, including tuition, books and room and board at an Ohio public university or college.