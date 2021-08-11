1h ago

add bookmark

Taliban could take Afghan capital in 90 days amid rapid Taliban gains - US intelligence

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
An Afghan National Army soldier looks towards the Pakistani border.
An Afghan National Army soldier looks towards the Pakistani border.
John Moore/Getty Images
  • The Taliban fighters have taken or threatened to take 11 provincial capitals.
  • All gateways to Kabul were chocked with civilians entering the city and fleeing violence elsewhere.
  • On Wednesday the Islamists took over Faizabad, capital of the north eastern province of Badakhshan.

Taliban fighters could isolate Afghanistan's capital in 30 days and possibly take it over in 90, a US defence official told Reuters on Wednesday citing US intelligence, as the resurgent militants took control of an eighth provincial Afghan capital.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the new assessment of how long Kabul could stand was a result of the rapid gains the Taliban had been making around the country as US-led foreign forces leave.

"But this is not a foregone conclusion," the official added, saying that the Afghan security forces could reverse the momentum by putting up more resistance.

ALSO READ | Six countries urge EU to continue Afghan deportations

The Islamists now control 65% of Afghanistan and have taken or threaten to take 11 provincial capitals, a senior EU official said on Tuesday.

All gateways to Kabul, which lies in a valley surrounded by mountains, were choked with civilians entering the city and fleeing violence elsewhere, a Western security source in the city told Reuters, making it hard to tell whether Taliban fighters were also getting through.

He said:

The fear is of suicide bombers entering the diplomatic quarters to scare, attack and ensure everyone leaves at the earliest opportunity.

Wednesday's loss of Faizabad, capital of the north eastern province of Badakhshan, was the latest setback for the Afghan government, which has been struggling to stem the momentum of Taliban assaults.

It came as President Ashraf Ghani flew to Mazar-i-Sharif to rally old warlords to the defence of the biggest city in the north as Taliban forces closed in.

Jawad Mujadidi, a provincial council member from Badakhshan, said the Taliban had laid siege to Faizabad before launching an offensive on Tuesday.

Mujadidi said:

With the fall of Faizabad, the whole of the northeast has come under Taliban control.

Badakhshan borders Tajikistan, Pakistan and China.

The Taliban are battling to defeat the US-backed government and reimpose strict Islamic law. The speed of their advance has shocked the government and its allies.

Homeland

US President Joe Biden urged Afghan leaders to fight for their homeland, saying on Tuesday he did not regret his decision to withdraw. He noted that the United States had spent more than $1 trillion over 20 years and lost thousands of troops.

The United States was providing significant air support, food, equipment and salaries to Afghan forces, he said.

The United States will complete the withdrawal of its forces this month in exchange for Taliban promises to prevent Afghanistan being used for international terrorism.

The Taliban promised not to attack foreign forces as they withdraw but did not agree to a ceasefire with the government. A commitment by the Taliban to talk peace with the government side has come to nothing as they eye military victory.

A US source familiar with intelligence assessments said that the views offered a "range" of possible outcomes, from a rapid Taliban takeover to an extended fight to a possible negotiated agreement between the Taliban and current government.

A senior Taliban leader told Reuters that the head of the group's Political Office, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, met US Special Envoy for Afghan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad in Doha on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | 

No details of the meeting have been released. One of the meetings expected to take place on Wednesday will be of the Troika Plus - a platform led by the United States, China and Russia. The Taliban leader, requesting anonymity, said that a Taliban delegation would also take part.

Regional appeal

The Taliban advances have raised fears of a return to power of the hard-line militants who emerged in the early 1990s from the chaos of civil war. They controlled most of the country from 1996 to 2001, when they were ousted by a US-led campaign for harbouring al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden.

A new generation of Afghans, who have come of age since 2001, fears that the progress made in areas such as women's rights and media freedom will be squandered.

Afghan officials have appealed for pressure on Pakistan to stop Taliban reinforcements and supplies flowing over the border. Pakistan denies backing the Taliban.

During their previous rule, the Taliban were never completely in control of the north but this time they seem intent on securing it before closing in on the capital.

Ghani is now appealing for help from the old regional war lords he spent years side lining as he attempted to project the authority of his central government over wayward provinces.

In the south, government forces were battling Taliban fighters around the city of Kandahar and thousands of civilians from outlying areas had taken refuge there, a resident said.

The Taliban have captured districts bordering Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran, Pakistan and China, heightening regional security concerns.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usafghanistan
Lottery
Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What should SA do to get more people over 35 to receive the Covid-19 vaccination?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Factual information about the safety of vaccines should be more freely available.
31% - 955 votes
Religious leaders should be more involved.
4% - 133 votes
Arrest and prosecute people who manufacture and spread false information.
26% - 802 votes
Community leaders and public figures should be vaccinated in public.
7% - 228 votes
The government should make mobile clinics available for door-to-door vaccination.
31% - 940 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
view
Rand - Dollar
14.65
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
20.33
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
17.21
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.81
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.9%
Gold
1,750.12
+1.2%
Silver
23.49
+0.6%
Palladium
2,636.00
-0.2%
Platinum
1,026.00
+2.6%
Brent Crude
70.63
+2.3%
Top 40
63,489
-0.1%
All Share
69,617
+0.0%
Resource 10
70,291
+1.4%
Industrial 25
88,724
-1.2%
Financial 15
13,537
-0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

13h ago

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
FEEL GOOD | Prisoners assemble 20 wheelchairs for Eastern Cape special needs school

06 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Prisoners assemble 20 wheelchairs for Eastern Cape special needs school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?

10h ago

RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to...

08 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to Paris for 2024 games
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses

10 Aug

Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses
SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists

10 Aug

SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists
Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008

08 Aug

Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008
Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold

07 Aug

Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold
SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in...

06 Aug

SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

05 Aug

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again
SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'

05 Aug

SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'
SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final

04 Aug

SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final
Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate

04 Aug

Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate
Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final

04 Aug

Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final
Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'

03 Aug

Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'
SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'

03 Aug

SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'
Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final

03 Aug

Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final
SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo

03 Aug

SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo