Taliban going 'door-to-door' in Afghanistan searching for opponents, confidential UN report says

The Taliban are actively searching for their opponents, according to the UN.

This would contradict comments made by the Taliban, that they were committed to peace.

A UN report says the Taliban has been conducting "door-to-door visits".

The Taliban are going house-to-house searching for opponents and their families, according to an intelligence document for the UN, that deepened fears Friday Afghanistan's new rulers were reneging on pledges of tolerance.



After routing government forces and taking over Kabul on Sunday to end two decades of war, the hardline Islamist movement's leaders have repeatedly vowed a complete amnesty as part of a well-crafted PR blitz.

Women have also been assured their rights will be respected, and that the Taliban will be "positively different" from their brutal 1996-2001 rule.

But with thousands of people still trying to flee the capital, the report for the United Nations confirmed the fears of many.

The Taliban have been conducting "targeted door-to-door visits" of people who worked with US and NATO forces, according to a confidential document by the UN's threat assessment consultants seen by AFP.

The report, written by the Norwegian Center for Global Analyses, said militants were also screening people on the way to Kabul airport.

"They are targeting the families of those who refuse to give themselves up, and prosecuting and punishing their families 'according to sharia law'," Christian Nellemann, the group's executive director, told AFP.

"We expect both individuals previously working with NATO/US forces and their allies, alongside with their family members to be exposed to torture and executions."

The German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle also reported that the Taliban had shot dead the relative of one of its journalists while searching for the editor.

"The killing of a close relative of one of our editors by the Taliban yesterday is inconceivably tragic, and testifies to the acute danger in which all our employees and their families in Afghanistan find themselves," DW director general Peter Limbourg said.

Frantic Afghans continue to flood Kabul airport and the roads leading to it, searching for a way to leave the country as foreign embassies carry on with chaotic evacuations.

A German civilian was shot on his way to the airport, a spokeswoman for the German government said Friday, adding his life was not in danger.



Threat

The Taliban have repeatedly said their fighters are not allowed to enter private homes.

Nazar Mohammad Mutmaeen, a senior Taliban official, insisted this remained the policy, though he conceded some of their fighters were breaking into properties.

"Some people are still doing this, possibly in ignorance," he said in a Twitter post.

"We are ashamed and have no answer for it."

The Taliban have also insisted women have nothing to fear under their new rule.

During their first stint in power, women were excluded from public life and girls banned from school.

People were stoned to death for adultery, while music and television were also banned.

A video posted online by a high-profile woman journalist this week for a government-run television station offered a different reality to the Taliban's new image of tolerance.



"Our lives are under threat," Shabnam Dawran, an anchor in state-owned broadcaster RTA, said as she recounted being barred from the office.

"The male employees, those with office cards were allowed to enter the office but I was told that I couldn't continue my duty because the system has been changed."

Opposition

There have been isolated signs of opposition to the Taliban in parts of Afghanistan this week.

Small groups of Afghans waved the country's black, red and green flags in Kabul and a handful of suburbs on Thursday to celebrate the anniversary of Afghanistan's independence -- on occasion in plain sight of patrolling Taliban fighters.



Taliban fighters fired guns to disperse dozens of Afghans in Jalalabad who waved the flag on Wednesday.

Russia also emphasised on Thursday that a resistance movement was forming in the Panjshir Valley, led by deposed vice-president Amrullah Saleh and Ahmad Massoud, the son of a slain anti-Taliban fighter.

"The Taliban doesn't control the whole territory of Afghanistan," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

In the Panjshir Valley northeast of Kabul, Massoud, the son of Afghanistan's most famed anti-Taliban fighter Ahmed Shah Massoud, said he was "ready to follow in his father's footsteps".

"But we need more weapons, more ammunition and more supplies," Massoud wrote in the Washington Post.

The United States said Thursday that it had airlifted about 7 000 people out of Kabul over the past five days.

A video on social media showed Afghans at the airport lifting a crying baby above a desperate crowd and passing it to a US soldier.

An Afghan sports federation announced a footballer for the national youth team had died after falling from a US plane he desperately clung to as it took off.