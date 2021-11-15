14m ago

Taliban launch operation against IS in Afghanistan: 4 dead, 10 arrested

  • The Taliban launched a crackdown on suspected Islamic State hideouts.
  • The groups claims that four IS fighters were killed.
  • A blast was reported in Kabul on Monday.

The Taliban have launched a crackdown on suspected Islamic State hideouts in southern Afghanistan, officials said on Monday, following an increase in bloody attacks by the group in recent weeks.

The operation against Islamic State-Khorasan - the local chapter of the jihadist group - started around midnight in at least four districts of Kandahar province and continued through Monday morning, said Taliban provincial police chief Abdul Ghafar Mohammadi.

He said:

So far, four Daesh (IS) fighters have been killed and ten arrested... one of them blew himself up inside a house.

A member of the Taliban intelligence agency who declined to be named told AFP at least three civilians were killed in the operation.

Local media quoted a Taliban official as saying there had also been a blast in a western suburb of Kabul on Monday morning with no casualties.

In the three months since the Taliban came to power, IS-K has been active in Jalalabad, Kunduz, Kandahar and Kabul.

In October, the group claimed responsibility for a suicide bomb attack on a Shi'ite mosque in Kandahar that killed at least 60 people and injured scores more.

That attack came a week after another deadly mosque blast claimed by IS-K in northern Kunduz province killed more than 60 people.

A Taliban member stands guard in front of the rubble of a suspected Islamic State hideout following an operation against Islamic State-Khorasan.

The group on Sunday claimed responsibility for a bomb that destroyed a minibus in Kabul at the weekend killing a well-known local journalist and up to two others.

IS-K boasted it had killed or injured "20 Shi'ite apostates" in the incident.

Earlier this month IS-K fighters raided the city's National Military Hospital, killing at least 19 people and injuring more than 50 others.

The group has also claimed several attacks in the city of Jalalabad, the capital of eastern Nangarhar province and a hotbed of IS-K activity.

