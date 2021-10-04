1h ago

add bookmark

Taliban retaliates by destroying ISIS cell hours after explosion in Kabul

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
People wait in front of a hospital where wounded people have been dispatched after an explosion targeted the Eidgah Mosque in Kabul on Sunday.
People wait in front of a hospital where wounded people have been dispatched after an explosion targeted the Eidgah Mosque in Kabul on Sunday.
Bilal Guler/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
  • The Taliban retaliated to an explosion carried out by the Islamic State on Sunday.
  • The explosion was set off in the city of Kabul, which has been taken over by the Taliban.
  • ISIS set off an explosion near a mosque in Kabul.

Taliban government forces destroyed an Islamic State cell in the north of Kabul late on Sunday in a prolonged assault that broke the calm of a normally quiet area of the capital with hours of explosions and gunfire, officials and local residents said.

With Afghanistan's economy close to collapse and large areas of the country in danger of famine, the presence of an apparently well-armed militant cell in Kabul underlined the daunting scale of the challenge facing the new government.

The Taliban operation came after a bomb attack near a mosque in Kabul earlier on Sunday that was later claimed by Islamic State. That blast killed and wounded a number of civilians in what appeared to be the worst attack in the Afghan capital since the withdrawal of US forces at the end of August.

The local affiliate of Islamic State, known as ISIS-Khorasan after an ancient name for the region, has already claimed to have carried out attacks on Taliban targets and remains unreconciled to the Afghan Islamist movement.

IN QUOTES | World leaders react to the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said a special Taliban unit carried out an operation against ISIS elements in Kabul's 17th district, in the city's north, destroying their base and killing all those in it.

Local residents said the Taliban forces cordoned off the area before beginning their assault at around 19:30, before a firefight that lasted several hours, interrupted by at least two blasts as the suspected ISIS fighters detonated explosives.

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN - OCTOBER 3: People wait in fro
People wait in front of a hospital where wounded people have been dispatched after an explosion targeted the Eidgah Mosque in Kabul.

"For about three hours the clashes were very intense and several powerful explosions also took place," said Hashmatullah, a local shopkeeper.

READ | Afghan central banker flees, currency plummets amid Taliban takeover

One local resident, who asked not to be named for security reasons, said a final blast occurred at around 23:30. when an explosives-packed car blew up, apparently killing all the ISIS fighters in the building where they were holed up.

He said sporadic gunfire could be heard late into the night and early morning near the compound.

As pickup trucks carried furniture and other items out of the partially destroyed compound on Monday, Taliban soldiers sealed off the area, ushering away bystanders.

Security threats

The Taliban, who are also fighting the remnants of forces loyal to Ahmad Massoud, an opposition leader from the Panjshir region north of Kabul, have said they have almost complete control of the country.

But Sunday's violence, and a string of smaller incidents in recent days in areas including Nangarhar on the border with Pakistan and Parwan north of Kabul, have shown that security threats have not disappeared.

EXPLAINER | How the Taliban engineered 'political collapse' of Afghanistan

Islamic State's Amaq news agency said on Telegram the group carried out the mosque bombing.

IS has also claimed responsibility for bomb attacks in the eastern city of Jalalabad as well as a suicide attack in late August that killed 13 US soldiers and scores of Afghan civilians who were crowded outside the Kabul airport gates, desperate to secure seats on evacuation flights.

Samiullah, a resident of Kabul who runs a street vendor cart near the mosque, said that, initially, even if the economic situation had worsened since the Taliban takeover, the improved security situation was a consolation.

"We regret that the situation has gone from bad to worse," he told Reuters close to the mosque premises after being ordered to move away from his usual spot. "The situation is not normal yet. No one is allowed in this area except for the Taliban."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
talibanisisafghanistan
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Kenyan judge has declared that being a housewife is a full-time job worthy of about R54 000 per month. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Great news! Hopefully South Africa will learn from this
16% - 853 votes
Wishful thinking. It will never work in South Africa
28% - 1543 votes
A terrible idea. Who will be responsible for these salaries?
56% - 3101 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi

14h ago

PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi
PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa

02 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight

30 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight
David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24...

29 Sep

David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24 investigation
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help

25 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.05
-1.2%
Rand - Pound
20.48
-1.7%
Rand - Euro
17.48
-1.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.97
-1.6%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-1.2%
Gold
1,764.81
+0.2%
Silver
22.60
+0.3%
Palladium
1,909.00
-0.7%
Platinum
966.57
-0.9%
Brent Crude
79.28
+1.2%
Top 40
57,755
+0.9%
All Share
64,129
+0.7%
Resource 10
58,651
+2.5%
Industrial 25
81,428
+0.4%
Financial 15
14,412
-1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone

30 Sep

Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone
FEEL GOOD: 'He is smiling down on me' - Cape Flats man starts soup kitchen in...

29 Sep

FEEL GOOD: 'He is smiling down on me' - Cape Flats man starts soup kitchen in memory of his uncle
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21265.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo