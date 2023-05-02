1h ago

Taliban slams UN meeting on Afghan policy as 'discriminatory and unjustified'

  • The UN is hosting a review of its policy on Afghanistan.
  • Taliban authorities warned that the meeting would be unproductive without their input.
  • The meeting comes as Afghan women were banned from education, most government jobs, and working for UN agencies.

UN chief Antonio Guterres held a second day of talks with world powers on Tuesday on how to deal with Afghanistan's Taliban leaders amid warnings from the Kabul administration the meeting could be "counter-productive".

Guterres called the two days of talks in Doha as the UN reviews its huge relief operation in Afghanistan following a ban on women working for UN agencies.

Women are already banned from almost all secondary and university education and most government jobs, and women's groups had feared that the Doha meeting could propose steps toward recognition of the Taliban administration that returned to power in August 2021.

The UN Security Council last week unanimously condemned the action against Afghan women, which the UN says has seriously threatened its efforts to aid the population.

The Taliban authorities, who were not invited to the UN meeting, have rejected the Security Council demand to reverse the ban as interference in an "internal social matter".

It has also warned over its exclusion from the Doha talks which involve envoys from the US, Russia, China and 20 other countries and organisations, including major European donors and neighbours such as Pakistan.

"Any meeting without the participation of IEA (Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan) representatives - the main party to the issue - is unproductive and even sometimes counter-productive," said the head of the Taliban political office in Doha, Suhail Shaheen.

Shaheen said:

How can a decision taken at such meetings be acceptable or implemented while we are not part of the process? It is discriminatory and unjustified.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday that recognition of the Taliban government "is not up for discussion" at the talks, which are being held behind closed doors.

The meeting would discuss human rights, including women's rights, Afghanistan's governance and ways to counter terrorism and drug trafficking, Dujarric said.

Afghan burqa-clad women walk past a Taliban securi
Afghan burqa-clad women walk past a Taliban security personnel along a street in Jalalabad.

Guterres wants "a common understanding with the international community on how to engage with the Taliban on these issues", he added.

The UN review of its Afghanistan operation is due to be completed on Friday. 

The world body has said it faces an "appalling choice" on whether to stay in the country.


