Taliban takeover: Plane carrying 170, including US, UK and European citizens, departs Kabul

A flight with around 170 passengers on board, including US, UK and German citizens, departed Kabul on Friday for Doha, a Qatari official said.

The third chartered flight from Afghanistan to Qatar since the chaotic U.S.-led airlift ended last month was due to arrive in the Qatari capital at 16:30, they said.

Other nationals on board included those from Belgium, Croatia, the Netherlands and Italy, but the official made no mention as to whether any Afghans were on the flight.

The passengers were transported to Kabul airport in a Qatari convoy after the Gulf Arab state reached a safe-passage agreement with Afghanistan's new rulers, the Taliban, the official said.



In Doha, the passengers will initially stay in a compound that is hosting Afghans and other evacuees.

Qatar has emerged has a key interlocutor between the West and the Taliban. The Gulf state is a close US ally, hosting the largest American military base in the Middle East. But it has also been home to the Taliban's political office since 2013.