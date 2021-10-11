4m ago

add bookmark

Taliban to be 'judged' on actions, not words - US delegation meets Taliban in Qatar for security talks

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Washington – US officials have met with senior Taliban representatives in Qatar to discuss security and human rights in Afghanistan, the State Department said on Sunday.

A US interagency delegation flew to Doha on Saturday and Sunday for talks "focused on security and terrorism concerns and safe passage for US citizens, other foreign nationals and our Afghan partners", according to State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

Taliban fighter on the airport tarmac in Kabul
A Taliban fighter on the tarmac at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Other areas of focus were "human rights, including the meaningful participation of women and girls in all aspects of Afghan society", Price said in a statement.

The two sides also discussed "the United States' provision of robust humanitarian assistance, directly to the Afghan people".

According to the State Department, the discussions were "candid and professional", and US officials reiterated that "the Taliban will be judged on its actions, not only its words".

The Taliban are seeking international recognition, as well as assistance to avoid a humanitarian disaster, after they returned to power in August following the withdrawal of US troops following 20 years of war.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
talibanusafghanistanqatarhuman rightsdiplomacysecurity
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Kenyan judge has declared that being a housewife is a full-time job worthy of about R54 000 per month. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Great news! Hopefully South Africa will learn from this
15% - 1651 votes
Wishful thinking. It will never work in South Africa
28% - 2957 votes
A terrible idea. Who will be responsible for these salaries?
57% - 6044 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?

3h ago

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?
PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments

09 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi

04 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi
PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa

02 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa
PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight

30 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.91
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.36
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.27
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.94
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.7%
Gold
1,754.75
-0.2%
Silver
22.67
0.0%
Palladium
2,080.50
-0.1%
Platinum
1,029.50
+0.0%
Brent Crude
82.39
+0.5%
Top 40
59,171
+0.6%
All Share
65,576
+0.5%
Resource 10
62,055
+0.9%
Industrial 25
82,839
+0.3%
Financial 15
14,078
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone

30 Sep

Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21279.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo