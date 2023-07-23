9m ago

Share

Taliban who 'fought against Daesh' rejects Iran claim that ISIL leaders were sent to Afghanistan

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Iran claimed it sent ISIL members to Afghanistan.
  • The Taliban rejected the claim.
  • ISIL affiliate Islamic State in Khorasan Province is a threat to the Taliban's rule.

The Taliban has rejected a claim by Iran's foreign minister that the leaders of the ISIL (ISIS) armed group had been sent to Afghanistan.

"If Iran has any intelligence that Daesh members have been transferred to Afghanistan, we hope [they] share it so the Afghan security forces can take the necessary steps," Abdul Qahar Balkhi, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry, said on Twitter on Saturday using a common Arabic name for the ISIL group.

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has meticulously fought against Daesh both during and after the end of the occupation," he added.

Balkhi also urged Iranian authorities to take a constructive stance on economic, political, and social issues.

Moreover, Balkhi asserted the Taliban government would "not allow anyone" to threaten the security of the country, "or use our territory against others".

READ | 'The Taliban have pushed us against a wall': NGOs warn on human rights disaster in Afghanistan

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told state television in an interview last week that the leaders of ISIL had been sent to Afghanistan from Iraq, Syria, and Libya in recent months. 

He added:

This is one of the challenges facing the Taliban.

An affiliate of ISIL - Islamic State in Khorasan Province, ISKP (ISIS-K) - has been posing the biggest threat to the Taliban's authority, claiming responsibility for several attacks.

Hundreds of people have been killed and wounded, including foreigners and members of the minority Hazara community, in attacks carried out by the ISKP in a bid to undermine the Taliban government.

The armed group has also killed Taliban administration officials, including the governor of the northern province of Balkh in an attack on his office in March and the acting governor of the northeastern province of Badakhshan this month.

The Taliban administration has launched a crackdown on members of ISKP, raiding its hideouts in several provinces.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Paul Mashatile is fit to be president of SA in the future?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, his sketchy lifestyle is a red flag
96% - 3735 votes
Yes, he hasn't committed any crime
4% - 145 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Ramaphosa's Russian riddle: Why Putin pulled out of attending BRICS summit

19 Jul

LISTEN | Ramaphosa's Russian riddle: Why Putin pulled out of attending BRICS summit
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

5h ago

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.87
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
22.97
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
19.89
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.02
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
961.46
0.0%
Palladium
1,290.24
0.0%
Gold
1,961.94
0.0%
Silver
24.61
0.0%
Brent-ruolie
81.07
+1.8%
Top 40
71,579
-0.3%
All Share
76,827
-0.3%
Resource 10
64,212
-0.5%
Industrial 25
104,220
-0.2%
Financial 15
16,753
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

19 Jul

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?

18 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo