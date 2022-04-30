55m ago

add bookmark

'Tears of gratitude': Ukrainian villagers freed from Russian occupation

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


  • After two months of "terrible fear", several hundred people evacuated the village of Ruska Lozova after it was freed by the Ukrainian army.
  • Exhausted residents expressed gratitude after enduring weeks in cellars without electricity, water or being able to replenish food supplies.
  • Arriving in Kharkiv in a fleet of cars, the villagers recounted their relief and spoke of the conditions they'd endured and feeling cut-off from the rest of the country.

    With tears of gratitude, exhausted residents grabbed their pets and whatever else they could carry and fled after being liberated from two months of terror under Russian occupiers.

    Some had endured weeks in cellars without electricity, water or being able to replenish food supplies; others described their fear of the Russian soldiers and of living through bombardments.

    After two months of "terrible fear", several hundred people evacuated the village of Ruska Lozova, north of Ukraine's second city Kharkiv, after it was freed by the Ukrainian army.

    Arriving in Kharkiv in a fleet of cars, the villagers recounted their relief and spoke of the conditions they'd endured and feeling cut-off from the rest of the country.

    "On the sixth day, the electricity and the water were cut off... We went back to our apartment after a week and there was an armoured personnel carrier under our window. We were very scared," Tatiana Efimovna, 69, said.

    "There was a boy riding a bicycle, they (the Russian soldiers) stopped him, put a bag over his head and tied his arms.

    "Someone asked what they were going to do to him... It was humiliation above all. Their soldiers inspected houses and apartments," she added.

    The village, which had a pre-war population of 5 000 people, is crossed by the M20 motorway which leads to the Russian border.

    The Ukrainian army regards Ruska Lozova as a place of "strategic importance" and says the Russians used it to target civilian infrastructure and homes in Kharkiv.

    "We were in the basements without food for two months, we were eating what we had," said Svyatoslav, 40, who did not want to give his full name, his eyes red with fatigue.

    'Like hell' 

    Ruska Lozova was finally liberated after intense shelling and fighting in recent days.

    "We had two nights which were scary as hell... the night before last we thought the sky was burning, the whole village was burning," said Svitlana Perepilitsa, 23, holding a small dog in her arms.

    When the Ukrainians arrived, resident Natalia said she just left.

    "We left everything there. We just took animals and everything we could put in the car. (It was) two months of terrible fear, nothing else, a terrible fear," said the 28-year-old, also declining to give her second name.

    According to Perepilitsa, the Russians were not there from the start of the war. "For weeks, we were in a sort of 'grey zone' but when they entered the village they cut us off from Ukraine."

    Did they force people to go to Russia? "They threatened us with a huge bombardment because they were going to attack Kharkiv.

    "People simply didn't know what else to do so they got on the bus and went to certain regions of Russia", adds the young woman, saying parents with children in particular were "so tense, so panicky".

    When the Ukrainian soldiers arrived in the village, after two months of Russian occupation, Perepilitsa recalled how she saw them in the street from a window.

    "I cried, but they were tears of gratitude because I was really happy to see them," she said.

    This Friday morning, "it was calm... we did not know if there would be an evacuation or not... My father saw that cars were driving. We took our things, our dogs and we left," she added.

    After arrival in Kharkiv, they had to undergo a short interrogation before being allowed to leave.

    "They asked me about Belarus and Minsk, because I was born in Minsk and lived there for 23 years. I said that I liked being here in Ukraine," said Efimovna, without being able to clarify who had conducted the interrogations.

    Perepilitsa says her dog was born on the second day of the war and named "Bay, an abbreviation of Bayraktar", from the name of the Turkish drone with which the Ukrainian army is equipped.

    "He is very brave, so now I have my own little Bayraktar to protect us," she added.


    Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

    We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
    In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
    Subscribe to News24
    Read more on:
    russiaukraine
    Lottery
    Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
    Full list of lottery results
    Voting Booth
    Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
    Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
    Results
    Yes - it's about time!
    70% - 9048 votes
    No - I'm still worried about the side effects
    30% - 3918 votes
    Vote
    Previous Results
    Podcasts
    PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

    5h ago

    PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
    PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

    23 Apr

    PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
    Podcast series: click here to find them all

    25 Jun 2021

    Podcast series: click here to find them all
    PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

    15 Apr

    PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
    PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

    09 Apr

    PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
    PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

    02 Apr

    PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
    Listen
    Rand - Dollar
    15.76
    +1.7%
    Rand - Pound
    19.82
    +0.3%
    Rand - Euro
    16.62
    +0.3%
    Rand - Aus dollar
    11.14
    +0.2%
    Rand - Yen
    0.12
    +0.2%
    Gold
    1,897.26
    0.0%
    Silver
    22.78
    0.0%
    Palladium
    2,324.50
    0.0%
    Platinum
    939.00
    0.0%
    Brent Crude
    107.14
    -0.1%
    Top 40
    65,476
    +1.4%
    All Share
    72,438
    +1.3%
    Resource 10
    77,198
    +2.8%
    Industrial 25
    80,199
    +1.3%
    Financial 15
    16,309
    -0.9%
    All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
    Good News
    WATCH | Trading spanners for spatulas - Soweto food truck owner 'repairing...

    29 Apr

    WATCH | Trading spanners for spatulas - Soweto food truck owner 'repairing tastebuds' one burger at a time
    Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel

    25 Apr

    Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel
    FEEL GOOD | ‘Dirtbarbie’ cuts her hair for cancer wigs, insists she'll beat rare...

    23 Apr

    FEEL GOOD | ‘Dirtbarbie’ cuts her hair for cancer wigs, insists she'll beat rare terminal diagnosis
    FEEL GOOD | Cape Town barman hailed as hero for saving group swept out to sea by...

    22 Apr

    FEEL GOOD | Cape Town barman hailed as hero for saving group swept out to sea by massive wave
    More Good News stories
    Editorial feedback and complaints

    Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

    LEARN MORE
    © 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
    Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
    Contact us
    Iab Logo