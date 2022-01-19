43m ago

Teddy Roosevelt statue removed from outside New York museum

The statue of former President Theodore Roosevelt, who also served as New York state governor, stands in front of the Museum of Natural History on June 22, 2020 in New York City. The statue, which also features a Native American and a Black man standing at his side, will be removed the city of New York has announced. The statue, which is now being protected by the police, was installed in 1940 and has periodically been an object of controversy. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Workers on Wednesday dismantled a towering statue of President Theodore Roosevelt from outside New York City's American Museum of Natural History.

The "Equestrian Statue of Theodore Roosevelt," commissioned in 1925 and unveiled to the public in 1940, depicts Roosevelt on a horse, with a Native American man and an African man on foot at his side.

It has been criticised by some as a symbol of colonialism and racism.

The New York City Public Design Commission voted last June to remove it, the museum said on its website. Its new destination will be the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora, North Dakota, the New York Times reported.

The museum on its website said it was proud of its long association with the Roosevelt family, adding: "At the same time, the statue itself communicates a racial hierarchy the Museum and members of the public have long found disturbing."

Roosevelt, who was president from 1901 to 1909, was known for his exuberant and daring manner.

He implemented antitrust and conservationist reforms, though critics said he took an interventionist approach to foreign policy, including projecting US naval power around the world.

