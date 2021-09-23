23 Sep

add bookmark

Tedros poised for re-election at WHO as support grows - diplomats

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organisation.
Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organisation.
@WHO, Twitter
  • Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has nominated by more than 12 European Union members.
  • Ghebreyesus was elected as WHO's first African director-general in May 2017.
  • He is a former health and foreign minister of Ethiopia.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is poised to command wide support for a second term as head of the World Health Organisation, formally nominated by more than 12 European Union members and also backed by countries in other regions, diplomats said on Thursday.

Tedros, a former health and foreign minister of Ethiopia, elected as WHO's first African director-general in May 2017, has led the global fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

He has steered the UN agency through attacks on its handling of the crisis, which was sparked by a new coronavirus that emerged in China in late 2019 and has killed 4.9 million.

While the Trump administration accused Tedros of being "China-centric", charges he rejected, relations warmed with the Biden administration, especially after Tedros publicly said that further investigations were needed into the origins of the virus, including audits of China's laboratories, diplomats said.

But he has been shunned by Ethiopia due to friction over the Tigray conflict, making it necessary for other countries to step into the breach and submit his name for a second five-year term.

WATCH | WHO fears 236 000 more Covid deaths in Europe by end of year

"He is not unscathed, but broadly the international community feels it is really important to get behind him," a senior diplomat from a non-EU country told Reuters.

German government sources made clear to Reuters in Berlin on Wednesday that it would officially nominate Tedros and was seeking support from other EU member states.

A "substantial" number of EU states have said they would also submit his name for nomination, a Western diplomat said, citing more than a dozen so far. "I understand he is being nominated by other regions," he added.

African countries broadly support Tedros who has championed their access to vaccines, but have not wanted to break ranks with Ethiopia, diplomats said.

The United States has not opposed his fresh term, they add.

The deadline for proposing candidates in the politically- charged race is 16:00, and no other candidate for the election in May is known to have emerged, diplomats said.

However, under the WHO process, envelopes are to remain sealed until after 29 October, meaning it cannot be ruled out that a country might nominate another candidate. This is designed to limit campaigning too early.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you ever purchased a fake luxury/designer item?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I believed it was authentic
7% - 129 votes
Yes, I didn't want to spend that much money on the original item
21% - 393 votes
No, I always shop at reputable stores
15% - 277 votes
No, I don't wear designer clothing
58% - 1086 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | My Only Story: The boys' school, the water polo teacher and the creepy WhatsApp messages

23 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: The boys' school, the water polo teacher and the creepy WhatsApp messages
PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools

16 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.76
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.25
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.32
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.77
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.8%
Gold
1,740.93
-1.5%
Silver
22.53
-0.7%
Palladium
1,988.79
-2.0%
Platinum
993.14
-0.9%
Brent Crude
76.19
+2.5%
Top 40
57,643
+1.2%
All Share
64,049
+1.1%
Resource 10
57,254
+0.5%
Industrial 25
82,879
+1.7%
Financial 15
14,317
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
PICS | Endangered humpback dolphins, seven killer whales spotted in False Bay

22 Sep

PICS | Endangered humpback dolphins, seven killer whales spotted in False Bay
FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers feed one million mouths since start of pandemic

22 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers feed one million mouths since start of pandemic
WATCH | The sky's the limit: Pilot delivers essential supplies to remote SA...

21 Sep

WATCH | The sky's the limit: Pilot delivers essential supplies to remote SA communities
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21265.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo