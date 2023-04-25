23m ago

Teen held in France after girl, 5, found dead: source

A teenager has been held in France after a five-year-old girl was found dead.
Photo: iStock

French police have detained a 16-year-old boy after a girl aged five was found dead in a bin bag in the east of the country, a source close to the investigation said.

The girl's remains were found in an apartment in the town of Rambervillers in the Vosges region, the source told AFP, asking not to be named.

The mother had reported the disappearance of her daughter shortly prior to her discovery, the same source said.

According to regional daily Le Republicain Lorrain, the victim was found in a rubbish bag in an apartment around one hundred metres from her home.

The teenager was arrested in the apartment where the girl's body was found, the newspaper said, adding he was already known to the authorities.

