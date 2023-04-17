1h ago

Share

Teen shot by homeowner after going to wrong house

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A black teen was shot and wounded by a homeowner after the boy mistakenly went to the wrong house to pick up his siblings.
  • He is recovering in hospital with gunshot wounds to the head and arm.
  • Missouri, where the teen was shot, allows homeowners to use physical force to defend themselves against suspected intruders.

A Missouri teenager was shot and wounded by a homeowner after the boy mistakenly went to the wrong house to pick up his siblings, police said.

Ralph Yarl, a black 16-year-old, was recovering in hospital on Monday with gunshot wounds to the head and arm after he knocked on the door of the wrong house just before 22:00 on Thursday, according to his family's lawyers and police.

Hundreds of protesters on Sunday marched to the house where Yarl was shot chanting "Black Lives Matter" in the state where a "stand-your-ground law" allows homeowners to use physical force to defend themselves against suspected intruders.

The teenager’s parents asked him to pick up his twin siblings at an address on 115th Terrace in Kansas City, but he mistakenly went to a residence on 115th Street where he was shot, police and local media reported.

'Horrendous and unjustifiable'

The homeowner, who was not identified, was taken into custody, placed on a 24-hour investigative hold, then released pending an interview with Yarl and collection of forensic evidence, Kansas City police Chief Stacey Graves told a Sunday news conference.

Lawyers for the wounded boy's family in a statement said Yarl was shot by a "white male assailant" and demanded “swift action from Clay County prosecutors and law enforcement to identify, arrest and prosecute to the full extent of the law the man responsible for this horrendous and unjustifiable shooting.”

Asked whether the shooting of Yarl may have been racially motivated, Graves said information she had did not say it was, though she was aware of the "racial components" in the case.

Missouri's stand-your-ground law says a person cannot use deadly force unless they reasonably believe that deadly force is necessary to protect themselves or another person against death or serious physical injury or a forcible felony.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usus shootingscrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
It's been six weeks since the appointment of electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. What are your thoughts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I think it's too soon to rate his performance
18% - 423 votes
I'm skeptical about his push for coal plant extensions
9% - 215 votes
Load shedding is getting worse on his watch
56% - 1310 votes
If SA hits stage 8, govt must reevaluate his role
17% - 393 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare

9h ago

LISTEN | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.30
-1.2%
Rand - Pound
22.64
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
19.99
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.25
-0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.6%
Platinum
1,048.96
+0.1%
Palladium
1,557.07
+4.3%
Gold
1,994.94
-0.5%
Silver
24.99
-1.5%
Brent Crude
86.31
+0.3%
Top 40
73,036
-0.1%
All Share
78,724
-0.2%
Resource 10
70,796
+0.8%
Industrial 25
105,832
-0.1%
Financial 15
15,717
-1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'He was very lucky': Cape Town woman gives birth to baby boy in hospital parking lot

5h ago

'He was very lucky': Cape Town woman gives birth to baby boy in hospital parking lot
WATCH | Pair of Cape Town firefighters finish Two Oceans half marathon in full...

16 Apr

WATCH | Pair of Cape Town firefighters finish Two Oceans half marathon in full gear for a good cause
'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from...

11 Apr

'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from burning car
'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals...

05 Apr

'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals for donations
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes

06 Apr

Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes
What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year

05 Apr

What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo