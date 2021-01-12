1h ago

add bookmark

Telegram chief reports 25 million new users in three days

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
NurPhoto/Getty Images
NurPhoto/Getty Images
  • Twenty five new users have joined Telegram in the last 72 hours.
  • The messaging app had over 500 million monthly active users in the first weeks of January.
  • The surge comes after WhatsApp introduced new changes to its privacy conditions.

The encrypted messaging app Telegram has registered 25 million new users in the past 72 hours, its Russia-born founder Pavel Durov said Tuesday, on the heels of WhatsApp announcing a change to its privacy terms.

Durov, 36, said on his Telegram channel that the app had over 500 million monthly active users in the first weeks of January and "25 million new users joined Telegram in the last 72 hours alone".

The surge in downloads comes after WhatsApp, which boasts over two billion users, introduced controversial changes to its privacy conditions that will allow it to share more data with its parent company Facebook.

"People no longer want to exchange their privacy for free services," Durov said without directly referring to the rival app.

WhatsApps's new terms sparked criticism as users outside Europe who do not accept the new conditions before 8 February will be cut off from the messaging app.

Telegram is a popular social media platform in a number of countries, particularly in the former Soviet Union and Iran, and is used both for private communications and sharing information and news.

Durov on Tuesday said Telegram has become the "largest refuge" for those seeking a private and secure communications platform and assured new users that his team "takes this responsibility very seriously".

Telegram was founded in 2013 by brothers Pavel and Nikolai Durov, who also founded Russia's social media network VKontakte.

Telegram refuses to cooperate with authorities and handover encryption keys, which resulted in its ban in several countries, including Russia.

Last year, Russia announced that it will lift its ban on the messenger app after more than two years of unsuccessful attempts to block it.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Facebook antitrust suits seek to divest Instagram, WhatsApp
Uganda bans social media ahead of presidential election
US voices disgust at China boast of Uighur population control
Read more on:
whatsapptelegram
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
48% - 3618 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
48% - 3585 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
4% - 293 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec 2020

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.34
(+1.06)
ZAR/GBP
20.91
(+0.34)
ZAR/EUR
18.67
(+0.99)
ZAR/AUD
11.86
(+0.76)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+1.04)
Gold
1839.30
(-0.36)
Silver
25.35
(+1.32)
Platinum
1060.00
(+1.52)
Brent Crude
55.61
(-0.59)
Palladium
2357.00
(+0.04)
All Share
63535.10
(-0.35)
Top 40
58492.92
(-0.38)
Financial 15
12136.85
(+0.37)
Industrial 25
82862.47
(-0.19)
Resource 10
64451.64
(-0.95)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo