Ten feared dead as protesters fired on in southeast Iran: Amnesty

Up to 10 people, including children, are feared to have been killed in Iran.
  • Iranian security forces opened fire on protesters in the province of Sistan-Baluchestan.
  • It alleged that "dozens" had been killed including a 14-year-old.
  • The Amnesty International said it was working to identify those killed and the final toll could be higher.

Up to 10 people, including children, are feared to have been killed Friday when Iranian security forces opened fire on protesters in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan, Amnesty International said.

Protests erupted after Friday prayers in the provincial capital of Zahedan but also in other areas of the sprawling border province, including the town of Khash to the south.

Amnesty accused security forces of firing "live ammunition" from the rooftops of official buildings in Khash.

"The crackdown is feared to have left up to 10 people, including children, dead and dozens more injured," Amnesty said in a statement.

The human rights group added it was "gravely concerned about further bloodshed amid internet disruptions and reports of authorities bringing more security forces to Khash from Zahedan".

"Iran's authorities must immediately rein in security forces," it said. Amnesty said it was working to identify those killed and the final toll could be higher.

Norway-based group Iran Human Rights (IHR) posted video of bloodied victims being carried away and said "several had been killed and injured in Khash", with security forces firing from rooftops.

London-based Baloch Activists Campaign (BAC) said that security forces were shooting "with intent to kill" and hospitals were overwhelmed with wounded.

It alleged on its Telegram channel that "dozens" had been killed and said it had confirmed the identities of nine of those killed, including a 14-year-old.

Videos posted on social media showed scenes of chaos in Khash, with smoke filling the air and residents rushing to help the wounded.

The official IRNA news agency said several police had been wounded by stone-throwing protesters who set fire to a police patrol post.

