1h ago

add bookmark

Tens of thousands rally in Georgia for jailed ex-leader Saakashvili

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mikheil Saakashvili. (Photo: Sergei Supinsky)
Mikheil Saakashvili. (Photo: Sergei Supinsky)
  • Georgia former president Mikheil Saakashvili was arrested and imprisoned in early October after being convicted of charges of abuse of office.
  • Saakashvili has declared a hunger strike and doctors have raised concerns over his worsening health.
  • On Thursday, protesters who were rallying for Saakashvili's release called for government to be "destroyed".

Tens of thousands of Georgians rallied Thursday in the capital Tbilisi to demand the release of jailed ex-president and opposition leader Mikheil Saakashvili.

Chanting Saakashvili's nickname "Misha!" and waving national flags, demonstrators filled the city's Freedom Square and main thoroughfare Rustaveli Avenue, with an AFP correspondent estimating the crowd at more than 50 000 people.

Georgia's president from 2004 to 2013, Saakashvili was arrested and imprisoned in early October upon his return from exile in Ukraine.

The 53-year-old founder of Georgia's main opposition force, the United National Movement, has declared a hunger strike and doctors have expressed concern over his deteriorating health.

The flamboyant pro-Western reformer was convicted in absentia on charges of abuse of office and sentenced to six years in prison in 2018. He has denied wrongdoing.

Saakashvili's lawyer Nika Gvaramia read out an address to the crowd calling for the government linked to his main rival - powerful tycoon Bidzina Ivanishvili - to be "destroyed".

"Georgia must return to its pro-Western path and become a beacon of democracy, reforms and development," the letter said.

"It is time to save Georgia through our national unity and reconciliation."

READ | Exiled ex-president Saakashvili says back in Georgia

On Thursday morning, kilometres-long motorcades carrying Saakashvili supporters headed to Tbilisi from across the country, the independent Pirveli TV station reported.

Busloads of riot police were deployed outside the parliament building ahead of the protest.

Saakashvili has called on his supporters to mobilise against Ivanishvili, who founded the ruling Georgian Dream party and is widely believed to be the top decision-maker in the country.

- Vote controversy -

Saakashvili was stripped of his Georgian passport after he acquired Ukrainian nationality in 2016 and went on to head a government agency steering reforms in that country.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he will press for Saakashvili's release, but Georgia's Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has ruled out sending the former leader to Ukraine.

In televised remarks that sparked an outcry among Saakashvili's supporters, Garibashvili said the ex-president "had to leave politics or we had to detain him."

The prosecution of Saakashvili and many of his allies by the current government has prompted concerns in the West. The United States has hinted at possible sanctions against Georgian officials over the country's backsliding on democracy.

His detention deepened a protracted political crisis in Georgia, where opposition parties decried widespread fraud in last year's parliamentary elections, narrowly won by Georgian Dream.

Saakashvili's return to Georgia came just ahead of local elections, which international observers said had been marred by widespread and consistent allegations of pressure on candidates.

The vote handed an easy win to the ruling party, which was accused by the opposition of fraud.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mikheil saakashviligeorgia
Lottery
4 win the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Facebook is facing a fresh crisis after a former employee turned whistle-blower leaked internal company research. Do you still use Facebook?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the benefits outweigh the risk for me
33% - 1454 votes
No, I have deleted it
38% - 1687 votes
Yes, but I am considering deleting it
30% - 1315 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy

14h ago

PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?

11 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments

09 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments
PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi

04 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi
PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa

02 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.78
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.22
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.14
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.96
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Gold
1,798.60
+0.3%
Silver
23.56
+2.1%
Palladium
2,138.01
+0.9%
Platinum
1,060.00
+3.6%
Brent Crude
83.18
-0.3%
Top 40
60,391
+1.5%
All Share
66,846
+1.3%
Resource 10
64,424
+2.5%
Industrial 25
84,200
+1.3%
Financial 15
14,007
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21285.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo