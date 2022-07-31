53m ago

add bookmark

'Terror is the main weapon of Russia': Zelensky urges evacuation of Ukraine's frontline Donetsk

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Ukrainians must evacuate the Donetsk region.
  • It is the scene of fierce fighting between Ukraine and Russia.
  • Between 200 000  and 220 000 civilians are still in the area.

Ukraine's president urged civilians on Saturday to evacuate the frontline Donetsk region, the scene of fierce clashes with the Russian military, as Kyiv called on the Red Cross and UN to gain access to its soldiers being held by Moscow's forces.

The eastern Donetsk region has faced the brunt of Russia's offensive since its assault on Kyiv failed weeks into the invasion launched on 24 February.

READ | How did the Russia-Ukraine war trigger a global food crisis?

President Volodymyr Zelensky warned in his daily address that thousands of people, including children, were still in the region's battleground areas, with six civilians killed and 15 wounded on Friday, according to the Donetsk governor.

"There's already a governmental decision about obligatory evacuation from Donetsk," Zelensky said, underscoring authorities' calls to leave the besieged region in recent weeks.

"Leave, we will help," Zelensky said. 

He added:

At this stage of the war, terror is the main weapon of Russia.

Official Ukrainian estimates put the number of civilians still living in the unoccupied area of Donetsk at between 200 000 and 220 000.

Jail bombed

A mandatory evacuation notice posted on Saturday evening said the coming winter made it a matter of urgency, particularly for the more than 50 000 children still in the region.

"They need to be evacuated, you cannot put them in mortal danger in the winter without heating, light, without the ability to keep them warm," Kyiv's Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories said in a statement.


Zelensky, in his address, also once more pressed the international community, especially the United States, to have Russia officially declared a "state sponsor of terrorism".

The call came a day after a jail holding Ukrainian prisoners of war in Kremlin-controlled Olenivka was bombed, leaving scores dead, with Kyiv and Moscow trading blame.

On Saturday, Ukrainian human rights official Dmytro Lubinets said on national television he had asked the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission to go to Olenivka.

The ICRC has made a request but not yet obtained authorisation from the Russians, he said.

Russia's defence ministry accused Kyiv of striking the Olenivka prison with US-supplied long-range missiles in an "egregious provocation" designed to stop soldiers from surrendering.

It said on Saturday that the dead included Ukrainian forces who had surrendered after weeks of fighting off Russia's brutal bombardment of the sprawling Azovstal steelworks in the port city of Mariupol.


The defence ministry said 50 Ukrainian prisoners were killed and 73 were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"All political, legal and moral responsibility for this bloody massacre of Ukrainians lies with Zelensky personally, his criminal regime and Washington, which backs them," it said.

Zelensky laid the blame squarely on Russia.

He said:

This was a deliberate Russian war crime, a deliberate mass murder of Ukrainian prisoners of war.


Members of the Azov regiment were among those who surrendered at Azovstal.

Azov regiment commander Mykyta Nadtochiy said he considered the attack on the jail to have been "an act of public execution".

Also on Saturday, Russian energy giant Gazprom suspended gas supplies to Latvia in the latest tightening of gas provision to European Union states, which have accused Russia of squeezing supplies in retaliation for Western sanctions imposed over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Conexus Baltic Grid confirmed to Latvia's LETA news agency that Gazprom had informed it of the suspension of deliveries, but said other suppliers were continuing them.

"Today, Gazprom suspended its gas supplies to Latvia... due to violations of the conditions" of purchase, the company said on Telegram.

Latvia's Economy Minister Ilze Indriksone told LETA that his country "was not counting on natural gas flows from Russia".


Gazprom drastically cut gas deliveries to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline on Wednesday to about 20% of its capacity. It had reduced gas flows to Europe twice in June.

The Russian state-run company had earlier announced it would choke supply to 33 million cubic metres a day - half the amount it has been delivering since service resumed last week after 10 days of maintenance work.

Russian strikes continued to rain down on Ukrainian towns and cities on Saturday.

Ukrainian authorities said Russian bombardments targeting the south and east of the country had left one dead in southern Mykolaiv and one dead in eastern Bakhmut.

The death toll from a strike on a Mykolaiv bus stop on Friday climbed to seven after two men died in hospital.

Early on Sunday morning, Mykolaiv was again hit with "massive shelling", according to its mayor.

"Probably the strongest of all time," Oleksandr Sienkevych said in a Telegram post. 

"Powerful explosions were heard after 1 (am) at night and around 5 in the morning. A number of objects were destroyed, residential buildings were damaged. A number of fires broke out at the struck sites."

In the eastern city of Kharkiv, three Russian S-300 missiles struck a school, mayor Igor Terekhov said on Telegram on Saturday, adding that the main building was destroyed.

A Ukrainian spokesperson said his country's forces had set fire to grain fields around Mariupol so they could not be used by the Russians.

"The Mariupol resistance forces set fire to the fields with grain so that it would not be stolen by the occupiers," Sergiy Bratchuk, a spokesperson for the Odessa regional military administration said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russiaukrainesecurity
Lottery
5 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
21% - 3467 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
58% - 9645 votes
SA was never ready
21% - 3513 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture

29 Jul

PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.46
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.05
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.83
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.50
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,766.34
0.0%
Silver
20.36
0.0%
Palladium
2,131.50
0.0%
Platinum
899.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
103.97
+2.1%
Top 40
62,474
+0.5%
All Share
68,934
+0.5%
Resource 10
64,262
+2.9%
Industrial 25
84,014
-0.5%
Financial 15
15,259
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community

29 Jul

GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community
PODCAST | Extinguishing the flame of bullying in schools

29 Jul

PODCAST | Extinguishing the flame of bullying in schools
PICS | How an Eastern Cape organisation empowers women, educates men about gender...

29 Jul

PICS | How an Eastern Cape organisation empowers women, educates men about gender based violence
'We are so rich with love': Tears of joy as DUT student, mom recall arduous...

29 Jul

'We are so rich with love': Tears of joy as DUT student, mom recall arduous journey to graduation
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22201.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo