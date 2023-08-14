56m ago

Share

'Terrorists must be stopped,' says Ukraine minister as Russian forces kill 6 including baby

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Six people, including a baby girl and her parents, were killed on Sunday by Russian shelling in southern Ukraine, officials said.

"Russia killed six people in the region of Kherson," Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said on messaging app Telegram, releasing pictures showing the aftermath of the attack.

One photo showed a column of black smoke rising above a house.

Three adults and a small baby were killed in the village of Shyroka Balka.

"A husband, wife and their 23-day-old daughter were killed by enemy artillery fire," Klymenko wrote.

"Their 12-year-old son was hospitalised in serious condition. The child's condition is critical."

READ | 'Historical justice has been restored': Ukraine border chief as soldiers place sign on Snake Island

In the village of Stanislav two men were killed, and another person received injuries.

"Terrorists must be stopped. They must be stopped by force," said Klymenko.

Kherson was one of four regions in Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed to have annexed in September.

Late in 2022, Russian troops withdrew from the city of Kherson but have continued to target settlements in the region.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russiaukrainesecurity
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you make of the DCS decision to grant Jacob Zuma special remission?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's the right call, we've wasted enough court resources on this matter
11% - 467 votes
It's a mockery of the justice system and of us as citizens
89% - 3622 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

11 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

07 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.03
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
24.13
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
20.81
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.32
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Platinum
906.82
-0.6%
Palladium
1,293.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,913.63
-0.0%
Silver
22.63
-0.3%
Brent Crude
86.81
+0.5%
Top 40
71,434
0.0%
All Share
76,974
0.0%
Resource 10
60,367
0.0%
Industrial 25
106,097
0.0%
Financial 15
17,337
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo