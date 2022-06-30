2h ago

Texans mourn migrants who died in sweltering truck tragedy

  • Texas residents gathered to mourn the 53 migrants who died this week after they were abandoned in a trailer in soaring temperatures.
  • The mourners, several of whom said they or their loved ones had also migrated to the United States illegally, left tokens of flowers, candles and bottles of water.
  • The gathering took place at the site in San Antonio where the truck was found on Monday to erect large wooden crosses and pay their respects.

Texas residents gathered under a scorching sun on Wednesday to mourn the 53 migrants who died this week after they were abandoned in a trailer in soaring temperatures, leaving tokens of flowers, candles and bottles of water.

The mourners, several of whom said they or their loved ones had also migrated to the United States illegally, gathered at the site in San Antonio where the truck was found on Monday to erect large wooden crosses and pay their respects.

Immigration authorities have said 53 people died, many of dehydration and heatstroke after they were shut inside the trailer with no water during a day when ambient temperatures rose to 39.4 degrees Celsius.

Eleven others are still being treated in local hospitals, authorities said.


"All of this breaks my heart because I have family who have been through the same thing," said Veronica Vazquez, 37.

"All my cousins, my uncles, came to the United States illegally, some over the river and others through the desert," she said.

Roberto Alvarez, who lives in the area, brought roses and candles.

The 48-year-old himself came to the United States as an illegal immigrant.

He said:

You put yourself a little bit in their place... because you also lived through it.

According to Francisco Garduno, head of Mexico's National Migration Institute, the dead included 27 Mexicans, 14 Hondurans, seven Guatemalans, and two Salvadorans.

The nationalities of the other three were not yet revealed.

Officials from Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras, who met at Mexico's embassy in Washington, issued a joint statement in which they pledged to help the victims and their families.

migrants
People visit and commemorate victims during night hours on June 29, 2022 as they light candles and leave flowers and water bottles at a makeshift memorial where 53 migrants were found dead in a tractor-trailer in San Antonio, Texas, United States.

They said that they would form a rapid action group to target and dismantle human trafficking networks

San Antonio police were first alerted to the trailer on Monday, after a worker near an isolated road in San Antonio heard a cry for help and went to investigate.

Federal law enforcement agents on Tuesday arrested two men at the address linked to the tractor-trailer's registration, court documents showed.

Juan Francisco D'Luna-Bilbao and Juan Claudio D'Luna-Mendez, both Mexican nationals who overstayed US tourist visas, were charged with illegal possession of multiple firearms, the documents alleged.

A third person, suspected of being the driver of the tractor-trailer, was arrested nearby while "very high on meth," reported the local daily San Antonio Express-News, citing a law enforcement officer.

