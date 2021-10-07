Texas abortion law put on hold, matter may head to US Supreme Court

Texas is appealing a federal judge's order temporarily blocking the southern US state's ban on most abortions as the divisive issue appears headed to the Supreme Court.

In a blistering opinion, US District Judge Robert Pitman issued a preliminary injunction late Wednesday halting enforcement of the Texas law known as Senate Bill 8 (SB), which bans abortion after six weeks, before many women even know they are pregnant.

The Texas law, which went into force on 1 September, is "flagrantly unconstitutional" and violates the landmark 1973 Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade, which enshrined a woman's legal right to an abortion, Pitman said.

"From the moment SB8 went into effect, women have been unlawfully prevented from exercising control over their lives in ways that are protected by the Constitution," said the judge.

The judge's order was in response to a lawsuit filed by the Justice Department seeking to prevent Texas, the second-most populous US state, from enforcing the abortion law, which makes no exceptions for rape or incest.



Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, said Thursday that he would appeal the judge's ruling to the New Orleans-based Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, one of the most conservative courts in the country.

"We disagree with the Court's decision and have already taken steps to immediately appeal it," Paxton said. "The sanctity of human life is, and will always be, a top priority for me."

Laws restricting abortion have been passed in other Republican-led states but were struck down by the courts because they violated Roe vs Wade, which guaranteed a woman's right to an abortion until the fetus is viable outside the womb, which is typically around 22 to 24 weeks.