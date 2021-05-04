41m ago

add bookmark

Texas city bans abortion, allows family to sue providers, helpers

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Lubbock in Texas has banned almost all abortions.
  • The only exception to the ban is when the mother's life is in danger.
  • Residents voted on the measure on 1 May.

Declaring Lubbock a "sanctuary city" for the unborn, voters have approved a local ban on almost all abortions, and the Texas legislature is considering a law to bar the procedure as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.

Lubbock, home to some 260 000 people, is the 25th such "sanctuary city" - all but two in Texas - to have banned abortions in the last two years.

Drucilla Tigner, a policy and advocacy strategist for ACLU-Texas, noted that most other towns that have passed similar sanctuary city measures have populations of a few hundred or thousand, and often have no medical providers whatsoever, let alone one that provides abortions, as Lubbock does.

READ | US judge strikes Tennessee abortion law requiring 48-hour waiting period

The Lubbock ordinance bans abortion in all cases except when a woman's life is in danger.

It also allows family members of any woman who has an abortion to sue the provider or anyone who assisted the woman in receiving an abortion.

Nearly 63% of votes cast in the 1 May election supported Lubbock's abortion measure, the county elections office said on Monday.

'Huge impact'

READ | Across US, women have unequal access to abortion

Turnout was 22.6%. The measure is expected to take effect once the official tally is complete, which could take up to a month.

The American Civil Liberties Union on Monday said it is weighing legal measures, calling the Lubbock vote unconstitutional and detrimental to women's health.

The ACLU has sued other such "sanctuary cities" in Texas in a case that awaits a ruling.

Lubbock is a medical hub for one million people in West Texas.

The ordinance "has a huge impact on not just the people of Lubbock, but that entire region," Tigner said.

Planned Parenthood, which in 2020 reopened a clinic in Lubbock, said in a written statement that it "will follow legal restrictions as required".

Nationwide, women have a constitutional right to abortion under the US Supreme Court's 1973 Roe v Wade decision.

Abortion fights at the local level have heated up since the Supreme Court attained a 6-3 conservative majority under former President Donald Trump.

If Roe v Wade is overturned, abortion would be governed by state and local law.

Jim Baxa, whose West Texas for Life was among the organisations that got the ordinance before voters, said his bigger goal was to see Texas ban abortions at the state level.

Baxa said West Texas for Life got the "sanctuary city" idea after seeing similar measures pass in east Texas two years ago.

After the Lubbock city council unanimously rejected the measure as violating state and federal law, West Texas for Life collected enough petition signatures to force a vote.

The Texas Senate in March approved five bills restricting abortion - including one that would ban abortion as soon as a foetal heartbeat is detected, as early as six weeks in some pregnancies.

The Texas House is expected to take up the measures later this week.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
us
Lottery
Six people strike lucky in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
49% - 2086 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
46% - 1927 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 221 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.47
(+0.6)
GBP/ZAR
20.07
(+0.2)
EUR/ZAR
17.37
(-0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.16
(-0.1)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.2)
Gold
1,785.27
(-0.4)
Silver
26.81
(-0.4)
Platinum
1,238.50
(+0.5)
Brent Crude
67.56
(+1.2)
Palladium
2,992.61
(+0.7)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo