1h ago

add bookmark

Texas drive-through voting upheld as judge blocks Republican bid to reject ballots

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A judge blocked a bid to throw out 127 000 votes in Houston.
  • Republicans brought the suit over a drive-through voting policy in Harris County.
  • The county is a Democratic-leaning area.

A federal judge in Texas on Monday denied a bid by Republicans to throw out about 127 000 votes already cast in the US presidential election at drive-through voting sites in Houston, a Democratic-leaning area.

The plaintiffs had accused Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins, a Democrat, of acting illegally when he allowed drive-through voting as an alternative during the coronavirus pandemic.

US ELECTIONS 2020 | Get the latest Biden vs Trump news

In a written order, US District Judge Andrew Hanen said the plaintiffs lacked standing to bring the case and waited too long to sue.

"To disenfranchise over 120 000 voters who voted as instructed the day before the scheduled election does not serve the public interest," the judge wrote, adding that drive-through early voting was permissible under Texas law.

In a narrow setback for Harris County officials, Hanen said drive-through voting on Election Day likely violated Texas law. But he did not halt it because of the plaintiffs' lack of standing.

Similar loss

Based on that part of the ruling, Hollins said on Twitter on Monday night that nine out of 10 of the drive-through polling sites would be closed on Election Day to ensure that votes are counted.

Hollins said the decision was made because Hanen said the tents used for most of the sites would not qualify as "buildings", which are required for Election Day polling places.

"I cannot in good faith encourage voters to cast their votes in tents if that puts their votes at risk," Hollins said.

The plaintiffs appealed to the US 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, seeking to halt Election Day drive-through voting, but that motion was denied.

They will also appeal a similar loss in state court on Sunday to the US Supreme Court, their lawyer, Jared Woodfill, told reporters.

Harris County, home to about 4.7 million, is the third-most populous county in the United States and has more than 800 voting places.

Texas, the second-largest US state, is traditionally a Republican stronghold but polls show a tight race this year between President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden, with more than nine million ballots already cast, eclipsing its total turnout in the 2016 presidential election.

On Sunday, the Texas Supreme Court rejected a nearly identical bid by the same plaintiffs, who include conservative activist Steve Hotze and judicial candidate Sharon Hemphill, to halt drive-through voting in Harris County.

The same court also previously denied similar challenges by the Texas Republican Party and the Harris County Republican Party.

The lawsuits said the county did not have the authority to decide election procedures and drive-through voting violated the US Constitution's equal protection clause, as voters in other counties do not have the chance to participate in drive-through voting.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Joe Biden leads in polls going into US Election Day but battlegrounds tight
LIVE | US election 2020: An uneasy American electorate heads to the polls
US election: Everything you need to know about Trump, Biden and what’s at stake
Read more on:
usus elections 2020
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Until the matric exams are over, my family is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Self-isolating to ensure we don't miss any exams
13% - 494 votes
Following Covid-19 safety protocols, but still going out like normal
54% - 2042 votes
Business as usual, we're not worried about the virus
32% - 1217 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.05
(+0.77)
ZAR/GBP
20.84
(+0.42)
ZAR/EUR
18.78
(+0.40)
ZAR/AUD
11.44
(-0.17)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.86)
Gold
1899.10
(+0.28)
Silver
24.27
(+0.83)
Platinum
874.35
(+2.10)
Brent Crude
39.22
(+2.71)
Palladium
2246.01
(+2.06)
All Share
53547.06
(+1.77)
Top 40
49233.31
(+1.74)
Financial 15
9967.39
(+3.85)
Industrial 25
74586.82
(+0.51)
Resource 10
50136.56
(+2.54)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo