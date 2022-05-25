13m ago

add bookmark

Texas gunman shared plan on Facebook just before attack, used AR-15 rifle: governor

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The gunmen shot his grandmother in the face before heading to the elementary school.
  • He killed 19 children and two teachers.
  • He used an AR-15 assault rifle to carry out the attack.

The Texas school gunman shared his plan to attack a school on Facebook approximately 15 minutes before opening fire, the state governor said Wednesday, adding the attack weapon was a AR-15 assault rifle.

Governor Greg Abbott also told a press conference that the gunman shot his grandmother in the face before heading to the elementary school, where he shot dead 19 children and two teachers.

"The first post was to the point of, he said 'I'm going to shoot my grandmother,'" Abbott said.

"The second post was 'I shot my grandmother.' The third post, maybe less than 15 minutes before arriving at the school was 'I'm going to shoot an elementary school.'"

Facebook rapidly released a statement after Abbott's comments, saying the posts "were private one-to-one text messages that were discovered after the terrible tragedy occurred."

"We are closely cooperating with law enforcement in their ongoing investigation," said Andy Stone, spokesman for Facebook's parent company Meta.

ALSO READ | Pope 'heartbroken' over Texas shooting, condemns arms trade

Abbott gave basic details of Tuesday's attack.

"The first thing that happened was that the gunman shot his grandmother in the face," he said.

"She then contacted police. The gunman fled and, as he was fleeing, had an (vehicle) accident just outside of the elementary school and he ran into the school.

"Officers... engaged the gunman at that time. The gunman then entered a back door and went down two short hallways, and then into a classroom on the left-hand side."


We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usus shootings
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you and your family been counted in Census 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
47% - 3221 votes
No
53% - 3585 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.71
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.76
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
16.78
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.14
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,854.90
-0.6%
Silver
22.03
-0.4%
Palladium
2,012.50
+0.2%
Platinum
950.50
-0.6%
Brent Crude
113.56
+0.1%
Top 40
61,176
0.0%
All Share
67,585
-0.2%
Resource 10
74,448
+0.1%
Industrial 25
72,681
+1.3%
Financial 15
15,434
-2.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the student a permanent job
FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for the SPCA
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22139.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo