30m ago

add bookmark

Texas loses bid to reinstate ban on second-trimester abortion procedure

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Texas lost a bid to ban abortion.
  • The US state wanted to reinstate a law banning the termination of second-trimester pregnancies.
  • The appeals court found that the law places an undue burden on a woman.

The state of Texas on Tuesday lost its bid before a US appeals court to reinstate a law that would have effectively banned the most common abortion procedure used by doctors for terminating second-trimester pregnancies.

A three-judge panel of the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans sided with abortion rights activists in affirming a 2017 lower-court decision that struck down the law and temporarily barred its enforcement.

READ | Trump court nominee Barrett fends off questions on abortion, health care

Tuesday's ruling, unless overturned on further appeal, makes the injunction against the abortion restriction permanent.

The 2-1 majority appellate opinion held that the Republican-enacted legislation, known as Senate Bill 8, "unduly burdens a woman's constitutionally protected right" to terminate her own pregnancy before the foetus is considered viable.

The opinion was written by appellate Judge James Dennis, who was appointed to the 5th Circuit by President Bill Clinton, a Democrat. It upheld an earlier ruling by US District Judge Lee Yeakel of Austin, appointed by Republican President George W Bush.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, named as a defendant in the lawsuit challenging the abortion measure, said his office was analysing the 5th Circuit's decision "and evaluating all options for further review".

Foetal pain

The measure outlawed the standard abortion method used after 15 weeks of pregnancy - dilation and evacuation, or D&E - unless the physician first performed a separate, additional procedure in the woman's body to bring about the demise of the foetus.

That requirement, Dennis wrote, "forces abortion providers to act contrary to their medical judgement and the best interest of their patient" by performing extra procedures that "are dangerous, painful, invasive and potentially experimental".

The Texas law refers to the D&E procedure, involving the use of suction and forceps to bring foetal tissue through the woman's cervix, as a "dismemberment abortion", a non-medical term eschewed by doctors.

The law's advocates say its restrictions promote the state's interest in preventing foetal pain, but Dennis in his opinion wrote: "We find little merit in this argument."

As the appellate decision noted, major medical organisations, including the American College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists and the American Medical Association, have concluded that foetal pain is impossible before 24 weeks of gestation - well beyond the point when abortions are almost never performed.

Although D&Es are the safest abortion method after about 15 weeks of pregnancy - roughly two weeks into the second trimester - nearly 90% of all abortions are performed in the first trimester, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights.

Texas, the most populous Republican-dominated state, has been at the forefront of efforts to impose abortion restrictions.

Whole Woman's Health, the lead plaintiff challenging the D&E ban, also led a legal fight in 2016 that ended in the US Supreme Court's striking down a Texas abortion law that had shuttered nearly half the state's clinics by imposing strict regulations on doctors and facilities.

Similar D&E abortion bans in other states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana and Oklahoma, have also been struck down by the courts, according to the Centre for Reproductive Rights.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Trump court nominee Barrett fends off questions on abortion, health care
WATCH | US abortion rights plaintiff says she was paid to switch sides
US Supreme Court to hear appeal on abortion during virus crisis
Read more on:
us
Lottery
2 players bag R114k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
48% - 245 votes
It's four more years for Trump
52% - 265 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.53
(-0.48)
ZAR/GBP
21.46
(-0.81)
ZAR/EUR
19.42
(-0.46)
ZAR/AUD
11.86
(-0.57)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.54)
Gold
1899.60
(+0.34)
Silver
24.21
(+0.22)
Platinum
869.00
(+0.40)
Brent Crude
42.39
(+1.75)
Palladium
2357.00
(+2.36)
All Share
55342.04
(+0.52)
Top 40
51019.64
(+0.59)
Financial 15
9678.54
(-0.98)
Industrial 25
75649.42
(+0.44)
Resource 10
54706.48
(+1.21)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20281.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo