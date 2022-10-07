2h ago

add bookmark

Thailand attack: Suspect described as drug user who had money and family troubles

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The ex-police officer who killed more than 30 people at a daycare centre in Thailand is said to have been a drug user.
  • Police say the suspenct, Panya Khamrap, had a troubled marriage and money problems.
  • No motive, however, has been established.

The ex-policeman who went on a killing spree at a Thai daycare centre had risen quickly through the ranks of the police force in the capital, before a transfer to the provinces led to his use of drugs, and an abrupt halt to his career, police said.

No clear motive had been established yet for the rampage on Thursday.

But police said their preliminary investigation indicated Panya Khamrap was deeply troubled by marital and money problems following his suspension from police duty in January, after he admitted to using two types of methamphetamine.

"He wanted to vent. We learned from his mother that on the day of the incident he was quarrelling with his wife," local police chief Chakkraphat Wichitvaidya told Reuters.

"He may have wanted to do something bad."

Colleagues in the local police force said he was sometimes bad-tempered and violent while he worked there.

NONG BUA LAMPHU, THAILAND - OCTOBER 07: Relatives
Relatives of victims of a mass shooting in Thailand cry as coffins are opened at Wat Si Uthai temple.

Police said Panya, 34, was agitated as he entered the daycare centre on Thursday, armed with a handgun and a large curved knife.

Witnesses described how he went on a two-hour rampage, slashing to death 22 children aged 2-5 as they took an afternoon nap, shooting bystanders and driving at people in his vehicle.

In all, 24 children were killed, among 38 fatalities. Panya's last victims were his wife and child before he turned his 9 mm handgun on himself at his home in a village 3 km away from the nursery school.

It was one of the world's worst child death tolls in a massacre by a single person in recent history.

Just hours before the massacre, Panya had appeared in court on drugs charges. Police said he then headed to the daycare centre to search for his son, who had not attended that day.

It was not clear if Panya still used drugs. An autopsy report indicated had not used them on the day of the attack, national police chief Damrongsak Kittipraphat said on Friday.

NONG BUA LAMPHU, THAILAND - OCTOBER 07: Volunteers
Volunteers carry coffins of victims killed during a mass shooting in Thailand.

"We see that the quarrel with his wife is the main issue. They had longstanding problems," Damrongsak said.

"The reasons are probably unemployment, no money, and family issues."

Violent

According to his police record, Panya started his career in Bangkok and worked in two different police districts in the city's commercial heart.

During his time in the capital he was made lance corporal, then corporal, before being promoted to sergeant in 2019.

Local police told Reuters Panya's behaviour changed after he relocated to Nong Bua Lumphu province in the northeast.

Panya kept himself to himself but was sometimes hot-tempered and violent, the local police said, citing his fellow officers who said he fought with colleagues, who were aware of his drugs use.

A woman described as the killer's mother was interviewed on Thursday by local television on Thursday, which blurred her face on camera and withheld her name to protect her identity, which Reuters could not independently verify.

She said her son's behaviour changed when he gave up his life in Bangkok to look after her in the countryside.

"He started using drugs when he moved here after being stationed in Bangkok for six years. He moved here to take care of me," she told Channel 3 .

"He used drugs, didn't sell them. He would buy them."

Of her reaction when learning of her son's killing spree, she said "I almost fainted. I felt so much sorrow."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
thailandcrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
The ANC's leadership race is heating up. Who do you think will be elected party president at Nasrec in December?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has got it in the bag
7% - 868 votes
I foresee a second term for Cyril Ramaphosa
83% - 9913 votes
Don’t discount a Zweli Mkhize win
10% - 1154 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.10
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.11
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.69
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.56
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.5%
Gold
1,702.60
-0.6%
Silver
20.22
-2.1%
Palladium
2,234.45
-1.2%
Platinum
926.42
+0.1%
Brent Crude
94.42
+1.1%
Top 40
59,280
-0.2%
All Share
65,676
-0.2%
Resource 10
63,294
+0.0%
Industrial 25
79,505
-0.7%
Financial 15
14,072
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
How a local graduate of Obama's young African leaders initiative is inspiring...

6h ago

How a local graduate of Obama's young African leaders initiative is inspiring underprivileged pupils
Powering it forward: Backup device gifted to teacher whose business was shut down...

04 Oct

Powering it forward: Backup device gifted to teacher whose business was shut down by load shedding
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha

05 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha
Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa

03 Oct

Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa
From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to...

30 Sep

From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to celebrate 70 years of passenger flights
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22277.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo