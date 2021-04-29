9m ago

add bookmark

Thai court denies bail for activists on hunger strike over royal insults

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Seven activists accused of insulting the Thai King have been denied bail.
Seven activists accused of insulting the Thai King have been denied bail.
  • Seven activists accused of insulting the Thai King have been denied bail.
  • Two of the activists have deteriorating health from more than a month of hunger strikes.
  • Insulting Thai's royals carries a punishment of up to 15 years in prison for each offence.

A court in Thailand on Thursday denied bail for seven detained activists accused of insulting the king, two of whom have deteriorating health from more than a month of hunger strikes, their lawyer said, prompting concern from right groups.

Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak, Panusaya "Roong" Sithijirawattanakul and five others are in pre-trial detention for violating Thailand's royal insults law, which carries a punishment of up to 15 years in prison for each offence.

"The court denied bail because a previous order had given sufficient reasons and the decision did not have to be changed," lawyer Krisadang Nutcharat told Reuters.

About 100 protesters gathered outside the court to oppose the decision.

READ | Thai protesters flood streets with rubber ducks as a symbol of resistance as fears of a coup grow

Parit and Panusaysa have been on hunger strike for 45 and 30 days respectively and between them have made at least a dozen unsuccessful bail requests.

"Penguin said he was very tired, felt dizzy, had heart palpitations and needed help walking," Parit's mother, Sureerat Chiwarak, told reporters.

#SavePenguin was the top trending social media hashtag in Thailand on Thursday, reaching 1.6 million users.

Their condition has prompted concern among rights groups and demands for their release.

"Amnesty International Thailand is gravely concerned about the fatal risk and harm that may claim the lives of the two activists," its director Piyanut Kotsan said.

The corrections department in a statement said Parit was fatigued, but his condition and that of Panusaysa were normal.

READ | Thailand's playboy king has taken back his royal consort and restored all her military ranks after purging her for disloyalty last year

Parit was being monitored and could be sent to a prison hospital if his condition worsened, it said.

Thailand's youth protest movement emerged last year and has posed the biggest challenge to the government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who seized power from an elected government in a 2014 military coup.

The protesters have also demanded curbs to the power of King Maha Vajiralongkorn and abolition of the country's strict lese majeste law.

Legal action has been pursued against more than 80 of the activists since November for alleged violations of that law, according to Thai Lawyers for Human Rights.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
thailand
Lottery
Sweet end to the public holiday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As a child or as an adult, have you ever been a victim of bullying?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, at school
55% - 6422 votes
Yes, at work
18% - 2145 votes
No, I've never experienced this
27% - 3131 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.33
(+0.7)
GBP/ZAR
19.98
(+0.7)
EUR/ZAR
17.36
(+0.6)
AUD/ZAR
11.12
(+0.3)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.4)
Gold
1,768.45
(-0.7)
Silver
26.00
(-0.7)
Platinum
1,198.00
(-2.0)
Brent Crude
67.27
(+1.3)
Palladium
2,947.60
(+0.5)
All Share
67,393
(-0.5)
Top 40
61,508
(-0.5)
Financial 15
12,601
(+1.4)
Industrial 25
86,202
(-0.8)
Resource 10
69,146
(-1.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo