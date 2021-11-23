9m ago

'That's his intention' - White House says Joe Biden will run for re-election in 2024

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE – US President Joe Biden intends to run for re-election in 2024, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday.

Biden, 79, has suffered a dip in his job approval ratings in recent months, leading some Democrats to wonder whether he might not seek another four-year term.

"He is. That's his intention," Psaki said as Biden flew aboard Air Force One for a Thanksgiving event with US troops in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

US President Joe Biden
Democrats were rattled by Republican victories in Virginia's state elections earlier this month, and a narrow Democratic victory in New Jersey.

Questions have arisen about the viability of Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024, should Biden decide not to run again. A recent USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll found her with a 28% job approval rating.

Biden underwent his first physical examination on Friday, since taking office in January, and doctors found he has a stiffened gait and attributed frequent bouts of coughing to acid reflux. Doctors said he was fit to serve.

