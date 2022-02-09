'The building is clear' - US second gentleman Douglas Emhoff evacuated in bomb threat

US second gentleman Douglas Emhoff was evacuated following a bomb threat.

He was with at Dunbar High School in Washington, DC, celebrating Black History Month.

Students and faculty were also evacuated.

The husband of US Vice President Kamala Harris was evacuated on Tuesday after a reported bomb threat at the Washington high school he was visiting to celebrate African American history, officials said.

Douglas Emhoff, whose official title is second gentleman, was pulled away by his security detail during commemorations of Black History Month at Dunbar High School in Washington, DC. Pupils were also told to leave.

"It was a bomb threat," Washington public schools spokesperson Enrique Gutierrez told reporters. "We had a threat today to the facility so... basically we took the precaution of evacuating everybody, as you saw. I think everyone is safe. The building is clear."

No immediate details about the nature of the bomb threat were made public.

Emhoff spokesperson Katie Peters tweeted: "Secret Service was made aware of a security threat at a school where the @SecondGentleman was meeting with students and faculty."

Peters said:

Mr Emhoff is safe and the school has been evacuated. We are grateful to Secret Service and DC Police for their work.

Harris is the first woman elected US vice president and also the first black woman and Asian American in the post.

Emhoff, a lawyer who is the first ever husband of a US vice president, frequently travels alone or with Harris to help promote the White House agenda.

