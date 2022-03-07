41m ago

add bookmark

'The crisis affects the whole population' - Yemen fuel shortage worsens scramble for transport

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Armed Yemeni supporters of the Iran-backed Houthi movement, brandish their weapons as they rally in the capital Sanaa to protest against the Saudi-led coalition's intervention in their country.
Armed Yemeni supporters of the Iran-backed Houthi movement, brandish their weapons as they rally in the capital Sanaa to protest against the Saudi-led coalition's intervention in their country.
Mohammed Huwais, AFP
  • The fuel price is affecting transportation in Yemen.
  • People struggle to reach their destinations.
  • Air and sea access to Yemen is controlled by other countries.

Yemenis are riding on the roof or hanging out the sides of taxi vans as severe fuel shortages in the capital Sanaa and other Houthi-held areas raise demand for public transportation, with people queuing for days to fill the tanks of their cars.

READ | Doctors Without Borders workers kidnapped in Yemen, say sources

University students Amjad al-Amari and Ahmed al-Mutahar complain the fuel crunch is further disrupting their education in the war-torn Arabian peninsula country.

"When we arrive for lectures, we arrive late. We miss half and the professor considers us absent," said al-Amari. "We can't even find (taxis) and (the ones we get) are overcrowded."

People also struggle to reach markets and health centres. Twenty litres of petrol at fuel stations costs 9 500 rials ($16) and more than four times that on the parallel market.

Few people can afford this. Around 80% of Yemen's population needs assistance because of economic collapse in the seven-year war and a sea and air blockade by a Saudi-led coalition on areas held by the Houthis.

Civil servant Fawaz al-Sayaghi told Reuters:

The (fuel) crisis affects the whole population, from the ordinary to those on top. Neither officials nor dignitaries are excluded.

No fuel vessels

Air and sea access to Yemen is controlled by the coalition that intervened in Yemen in early 2015 after the Iran-aligned Houthis ousted the government from Sanaa.

The alliance says the restrictions are needed to prevent arms smuggling and accuses the Houthis of using ports for military purposes, charges the group denies.

Houthi officials said no fuel vessels have been allowed to berth at the country's main Hodeidah port since 3 January.

"We call on the concerned authorities, international organisations and the United Nations to lift the siege on oil derivatives and basic food commodities for people to have a minimum livelihood," said Muhsen al-Shahary, another civil servant in Sanaa.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
yemen
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
34% - 4869 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
66% - 9493 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.40
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.25
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.68
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.40
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
2,001.59
+1.5%
Silver
26.02
+1.2%
Palladium
3,401.00
+13.0%
Platinum
1,157.50
+2.5%
Brent Crude
118.11
+6.5%
Top 40
67,690
-1.0%
All Share
73,719
-1.4%
Resource 10
91,854
+5.5%
Industrial 25
75,103
-5.8%
Financial 15
14,609
-7.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cop delivers baby after mom goes into labour

01 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cop delivers baby after mom goes into labour
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to...

23 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to raise funds for safe haven
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo