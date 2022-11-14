'The democracy in Mexico is in danger' - Mexicans protest president's electoral reform plan

Protests rocked Mexico as people objected to an electoral reform plan.

There are fears that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will grab power over electoral systems.

He has been a critic of the electoral commission.

Thousands took to the streets in Mexico on Sunday to protest President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's plan to overhaul the country's electoral commission INE in what they fear would concentrate power in the hands of the government.



Lopez Obrador, who put the plan forward in April, has long criticised the country's electoral authorities, including accusing them of helping to engineer his defeats when he ran for the presidency in 2006 and 2012.

He has said that the reform would let citizens elect electoral authorities and reduce the influence of economic interests in politics. It would also cut financing for political parties and limit advertising time.

Last week, Congress started discussing the plan.

READ | Violence against women in Mexico rises to over 70%, study finds

It sparked widespread concerns that the changes could presage a power grab because it gives the president more control over the electoral systems.

WATCH ?? Massive protest in Mexico against Mexican president's electoral reform plan pic.twitter.com/Dydzg9szP9 — .. (@Xx17965797N) November 13, 2022

In the past, Lopez Obrador pursued contentious policies by pitching referendums - including on the cancellation of a part-built airport - to claim popular mandates for his objectives.

Protesters in Mexico City, many holding placards and banners with slogans "defending the INE", started at the Angel of Independence monument.

It gathered momentum as protesters moved on Reforma Avenue toward the Monument to the Revolution.

AFP Claudio Cruz, AFP

"The democracy in Mexico is in danger," said Ana Lilia Moreno, an economist who attended the march in the capital with her 8-year-old daughter.

She added:

I hope that many young people - and even those who are normally not interested in politics - will attend, that they will value our institutions, and will defend what our parents and grandparents built to mature politically.

Protesters shared images from other cities on social media.

Lopez Obrador posted a video message on his Twitter as he celebrated his 69th birthday - but did not address the protests.

His ruling Morena party and its allies would need a two-thirds majority in Congress to make changes to the constitution. Currently, the party is short of that majority.