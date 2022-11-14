1h ago

add bookmark

'The democracy in Mexico is in danger' - Mexicans protest president's electoral reform plan

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Protests rocked Mexico as people objected to an electoral reform plan.
  • There are fears that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will grab power over electoral systems.
  • He has been a critic of the electoral commission.

Thousands took to the streets in Mexico on Sunday to protest President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's plan to overhaul the country's electoral commission INE in what they fear would concentrate power in the hands of the government.

Lopez Obrador, who put the plan forward in April, has long criticised the country's electoral authorities, including accusing them of helping to engineer his defeats when he ran for the presidency in 2006 and 2012.

He has said that the reform would let citizens elect electoral authorities and reduce the influence of economic interests in politics. It would also cut financing for political parties and limit advertising time.

Last week, Congress started discussing the plan.

READ | Violence against women in Mexico rises to over 70%, study finds

It sparked widespread concerns that the changes could presage a power grab because it gives the president more control over the electoral systems.

In the past, Lopez Obrador pursued contentious policies by pitching referendums - including on the cancellation of a part-built airport - to claim popular mandates for his objectives.

Protesters in Mexico City, many holding placards and banners with slogans "defending the INE", started at the Angel of Independence monument. 

It gathered momentum as protesters moved on Reforma Avenue toward the Monument to the Revolution.

Demonstrators take part in a march against the pos
Demonstrators take part in a march against the possible government measures to restructure the National Electoral Institute (INE), in Mexico City.

"The democracy in Mexico is in danger," said Ana Lilia Moreno, an economist who attended the march in the capital with her 8-year-old daughter.

She added:

I hope that many young people - and even those who are normally not interested in politics - will attend, that they will value our institutions, and will defend what our parents and grandparents built to mature politically.

Protesters shared images from other cities on social media.

Lopez Obrador posted a video message on his Twitter as he celebrated his 69th birthday - but did not address the protests.

His ruling Morena party and its allies would need a two-thirds majority in Congress to make changes to the constitution. Currently, the party is short of that majority.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
andres manuel lopez obradormexico
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you pay a R60 monthly fee to access to certain Twitter features such as blue ticks, fewer ads etc?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - I think the features are worth the price
6% - 879 votes
No ways - Twitter should always remain free
28% - 3874 votes
I don't use Twitter
66% - 9313 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.36
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.42
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.85
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.57
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.5%
Gold
1,756.41
-1.0%
Silver
21.45
-1.2%
Palladium
1,989.15
-2.9%
Platinum
1,010.00
-2.3%
Brent Crude
95.99
+2.4%
Top 40
66,424
-0.0%
All Share
72,920
-0.1%
Resource 10
71,993
-0.4%
Industrial 25
87,091
-0.1%
Financial 15
16,120
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record

10 Nov

'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Bottelary Conservancy receives special award for its progressive conservation...

09 Nov

Bottelary Conservancy receives special award for its progressive conservation achievements
Cape Flats Krotoa Alumni honour community ‘angels’ at gala event

08 Nov

Cape Flats Krotoa Alumni honour community ‘angels’ at gala event
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (2.5.22318.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo