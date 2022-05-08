53m ago

'The evil has returned' - Zelensky says on WW2 Victory Day anniversary

  • Evil has returned to Ukraine, says President Volodymyr Zelensky.
  • He marked the WW2 surrender of Germany.
  • Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday evil has returned to Ukraine as he gave an emotional address for Victory Day - when Europe commemorates the formal surrender of Germany to the Allies in World War Two.

DEVELOPING | 'Staggering' human rights violations in Ukraine - Council of Europe

The life that soldiers fought for in that war came to an end on 24 February when Russian forces invaded, he said in a video message.

"The evil has returned. Again!" Zelensky said. 

In a different form, under different slogans, but for the same purpose.


But he said Ukraine and its allies will win.

"No evil can escape responsibility, it cannot hide in a bunker," he added.

Nazi leader Adolf Hitler spent the last days of his life in a bunker in Berlin where he committed suicide in the final days of the war.

Moscow calls its actions since 24 February a "special military operation" to disarm Ukraine and rid it what it calls "Nazis" and anti-Russian nationalism fomented by the West. 

Ukraine and the West say Russia launched an unprovoked war of aggression.

The invasion in Ukraine has killed thousands and displaced nearly 10 million people. It has left Russia in the grip of tough Western sanctions and has raised fears of a wider confrontation between Russia and the West.

In Russia, Victory Day on 9 May is one of the country's most important national events - a remembrance of the enormous sacrifices made by the Soviet Union in defeating Nazi Germany.


