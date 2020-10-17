'The Godfather': Mexico's ex-defence chief helped ship tons of cocaine and heroin

US prosecutors have accused Salvador Cienfuegos of using his office to protect drug cartels.

He is the former Mexican defence minister.

Cienfuegos was arrested in Los Angeles.

Mexico's former defence minister Salvador Cienfuegos used his power in office to protect a faction of the Beltran-Leyva cartel, directing operations against rival gangs and even finding maritime transport to ship drugs, US prosecutors said on Friday.

Cienfuegos, arrested at Los Angeles airport on Thursday, took bribes in return for protection that included warning cartel members about US investigations, according to prosecutors in New York who have charged the 72-year-old with four counts of drug trafficking and money laundering.

"In exchange for bribe payments, he permitted the H-2 Cartel - a cartel that routinely engaged in wholesale violence, including torture and murder - to operate with impunity in Mexico," prosecutors said in a court filing.

The H-2 Cartel is a name for a remnant of the Beltran-Leyva gang.

Cienfuegos served from 2012 to 2018 in the government of President Enrique Pena Nieto, several of whose aides and party members are now accused of high level corruption.

Indicted and detained

Pena Nieto has denied allegations he took a cartel bribe.

The detention comes less than three weeks before the US presidential election. US President Donald Trump, seeking a second term, has made clamping down on drug cartels a priority, though without major progress since he took office in 2017.

The arrest of Cienfuegos - nicknamed El Padrino, or The Godfather, in an August 2019 indictment that was sealed until he was in US custody - marked the first time a former Mexican defence minister has been indicted and detained.

Awarded a Pentagon honour for excellence just two years ago, his criminal activities, if proven, are another sign of flaws in the US-backed war on drug cartels. Mexico has suffered hundreds of thousands of deaths and disappearances in cartel violence this century.

Cienfuegos' downfall has far reaching implications for Mexico's anti-cartel strategy, led largely by the armed forces for more than a decade.

Ahead of mid-term elections next year, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will seek to capitalise on the capture of such a high-ranking member of his predecessor's government.

Lopez Obrador pledged to suspend anyone inside his government implicated in the charges, but needing to avoid instability, he stepped carefully.

"We won't cover up for anybody," he said, before voicing support for Cienfuegos' successor at the head of the army and his counterpart in the navy, noting he had personally vetted them and vouched for their honesty.

Obrador incorporated the arrest into his narrative that his predecessors presided over a debilitating increase in corruption in Mexico, for years convulsed by horrific levels of drug gang violence.

"If we're not talking about a narco state, one can certainly talk about a narco government, and without doubt, about a government of mafiosi," Obrador said.

During a brief court hearing in Los Angeles on Friday, Cienfuegos was ordered to remain in US custody at least until a formal hearing on his detention next week. Prosecutors expect him to be arraigned in New York in the coming weeks.

He could face more than 30 years in prison if convicted.

Reuters was not immediately able to contact a lawyer the US Attorney's office in Brooklyn said was representing the defendant.





