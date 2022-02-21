35m ago

add bookmark

The Indian swindler: Conman arrested for marrying 18 women for their money in India

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
An alleged conman was arrested in India.
An alleged conman was arrested in India.
Catherine Falls Commercial, Getty Images
  • A man has been arrested in India for allegedly conning 18 women out of their money.
  • Bibhu Prakash Swain, 67, allegedly used marriage websites to find his victims. He would pose as a 51-year-old doctor.
  • He would claim to be wealthy. He allegedly married women for their money.

Bibhu Prakash Swain believed in soulmates and true love, or so he told at least 18 women he allegedly married and conned across India before his arrest - weeks before his next two weddings.

The diminutive 67-year-old scoured marriage websites posing as a 51-year-old doctor and persuaded professors, lawyers, medics and a paramilitary officer all over the country to tie the knot, police said.

In status-conscious India he claimed he was on a chunky salary, and used fake identification cards and appointment letters to bolster his credentials and family background.

READ | The numbers: The latest statistics on carjackings in SA

"He primarily did this for their money, and some sexual pleasure," senior police official Sanjiv Satpathy told AFP.

Satpathy's team arrested Swain in recent days after months on his trail, discovering his multiple identities, bank accounts and plans for two weddings in February and March.

"He was always very persuasive," Satpathy said, "and only targeted successful single, widowed or divorced women in their late 40s."

A few "happy and satisfying days into the marriage", the police said, Swain used to make excuses to borrow his new wives' money or jewellery to help him with an emergency.

He then moved on to his next target, hoping that the women's circumstances - as a single, widowed or divorced woman who had remarried in a conservative society - would scare them off going to the police.

Investigators believe Swain married more than 18 times and are now going through his mobile phone records where he saved his wives' contacts -- as Madam Delhi, Madam Assam or Madam UP (Uttar Pradesh) -- named after the places in India where they stayed.

Angry and cheated

Police launched a probe into Swain's multiple lives in May 2021 after a complaint by one 48-year-old wife who, by chance, discovered that he was already married to at least seven other women.

The victim, feeling angry and cheated, police say, "quietly retrieved" the contact details of his other wives from his phone and contacted them individually about their shared predicament.

"This is when we came in and made discoveries about his long history of cheating, impersonation and deceit," Satpathy said.

Swain, born in a small village in the eastern state of Odisha, first married in 1978 and has three children - two of them doctors and one a dentist - with his first wife.

Trained as a lab technician, he fell out with his family and moved to the state capital Bhubaneshwar where he started introducing himself as a doctor and ultimately married a doctor, his second wife, in 2002.

"He has since used multiple names but always introduced himself as doctor or a professor while looking for wives online," Satpathy said.

The police doubt his ruses were a one-man job and are looking for people who helped him with his elaborate setups and moved his money from one place to another.

The Hindustan Times newspaper described him as "no Don Juan", saying he stood just five feet, two inches (1.6 metres) tall, and reported that he married at least 27 women in 10 states.

For good measure he also allegedly defrauded 13 banks out of 10 million rupees (about $135 000) with 128 forged credit cards, and ran a chain of medical labs where doctors and other staff went for months without pay, the paper said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
indiacrime
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is it time for school uniforms to be banished?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, restrictive and outdated, they're no longer necessary
13% - 838 votes
Maybe, but uniforms take pressure off children and families
25% - 1615 votes
No, but they could be made to be more generic
62% - 4088 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.15
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.61
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.16
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.91
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Gold
1,900.33
+0.1%
Silver
23.92
-0.0%
Palladium
2,382.18
+1.4%
Platinum
1,075.53
+0.5%
Brent Crude
93.54
+0.6%
Top 40
68,877
-1.1%
All Share
75,529
-1.1%
Resource 10
79,079
-0.2%
Industrial 25
89,458
-2.2%
Financial 15
16,003
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo