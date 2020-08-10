1h ago

add bookmark

The latest Covid-19 news worldwide: More than 731 000 dead and deadly anger spills over in Peru

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

US hits 5 million cases

The United States reaches the extraordinary milestone of five million virus cases.

President Donald Trump's Democratic opponent in the presidential election, Joe Biden, tweets that it is "a number that boggles the mind and breaks the heart".

Masks in heatwave Paris

Wearing a face mask is compulsory for people aged 11 and over in crowded areas and tourists hotspots in the French capital, such as the banks of the Seine River and more than a 100 streets.

The requirement comes as France along with much of Western Europe swelters in a heatwave, with temperatures soaring above 35 degrees Celsius.

More than 731 000 dead

The pandemic has killed at least 731 518 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 11:00 GMT on Monday.

At least 19.8 million cases have been registered in 196 countries and territories.

The United States has recorded the most deaths with 162 938, followed by Brazil with 101 049, Mexico 52 298, Britain 46 574 and India 44 386.

Hope despite looming landmarks

The World Health Organisation insists there is still hope of conquering the pandemic despite the pain and suffering behind the looming 750 000 death toll and 20 million cases, expected to be reached within days.

Berlin back to school

In the German capital, thousands of children return to school after the summer break, sporting masks which are compulsory in common areas like school courtyards. Schools in some other regions of Germany also reopen, under differing rules on masks.

Deadly anger in Peru

Peruvian indigenous people angry over the pandemic and armed with spears assault a settlement for oil workers deep in the Amazon, triggering a clash with police that leaves three natives dead, the government says.

Travel bubble

New Zealand plans to open a virus-free "travel bubble" with the tiny Pacific realm of Cook Islands - an archipelago of under 10 000 people - before the end of the year, says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

The quarantine-free travel corridor is possible, Ardern says, because New Zealand and the Cooks have successfully contained the virus. She expresses caution about a similar arrangement with Australia, currently battling a second wave of infections.

Champions League all-clear

Spanish top-flight football club Atletico Madrid will travel to Portugal on Tuesday for their Champions League quarter-final against Leipzig after another round of tests on the club's players and staff come back negative.

Related Links
WHO sees hope despite looming 750 000 virus death toll
Australia borders to stay shut as Covid-19 daily deaths reach record
Covid-19 wrap | US, Brazil, India top list of countries with most new deaths
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you know what your baby's name means?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, we just chose one we loved
42% - 1298 votes
Yes, we researched the meaning carefully
40% - 1254 votes
Yes, it's a traditional family name
18% - 562 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?

08 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.68
(-0.14)
ZAR/GBP
23.14
(-0.39)
ZAR/EUR
20.79
(+0.11)
ZAR/AUD
12.67
(-0.19)
ZAR/JPY
0.17
(-0.15)
Gold
2030.20
(+0.19)
Silver
29.01
(+3.10)
Platinum
986.00
(+2.38)
Brent Crude
44.54
(0.00)
Palladium
2238.00
(+2.28)
All Share
56757.73
(-1.56)
Top 40
52435.65
(-1.72)
Financial 15
9897.96
(+0.10)
Industrial 25
74671.49
(-1.98)
Resource 10
58948.78
(-1.89)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Rescued sea turtle, Olaf, bounces back after NSRI rescues him in Strand

08 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Rescued sea turtle, Olaf, bounces back after NSRI rescues him in Strand
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Local eight-year-old's act of kindness will melt your heart

07 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Local eight-year-old's act of kindness will melt your heart
FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of...

06 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of teaching
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20221.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo