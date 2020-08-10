The latest Covid-19 news worldwide: More than 731 000 dead and deadly anger spills over in Peru

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

US hits 5 million cases

The United States reaches the extraordinary milestone of five million virus cases.

President Donald Trump's Democratic opponent in the presidential election, Joe Biden, tweets that it is "a number that boggles the mind and breaks the heart".

Masks in heatwave Paris



Wearing a face mask is compulsory for people aged 11 and over in crowded areas and tourists hotspots in the French capital, such as the banks of the Seine River and more than a 100 streets.

The requirement comes as France along with much of Western Europe swelters in a heatwave, with temperatures soaring above 35 degrees Celsius.

More than 731 000 dead



The pandemic has killed at least 731 518 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 11:00 GMT on Monday.

At least 19.8 million cases have been registered in 196 countries and territories.

The United States has recorded the most deaths with 162 938, followed by Brazil with 101 049, Mexico 52 298, Britain 46 574 and India 44 386.

Hope despite looming landmarks



The World Health Organisation insists there is still hope of conquering the pandemic despite the pain and suffering behind the looming 750 000 death toll and 20 million cases, expected to be reached within days.

Berlin back to school



In the German capital, thousands of children return to school after the summer break, sporting masks which are compulsory in common areas like school courtyards. Schools in some other regions of Germany also reopen, under differing rules on masks.

Deadly anger in Peru



Peruvian indigenous people angry over the pandemic and armed with spears assault a settlement for oil workers deep in the Amazon, triggering a clash with police that leaves three natives dead, the government says.

Travel bubble



New Zealand plans to open a virus-free "travel bubble" with the tiny Pacific realm of Cook Islands - an archipelago of under 10 000 people - before the end of the year, says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

The quarantine-free travel corridor is possible, Ardern says, because New Zealand and the Cooks have successfully contained the virus. She expresses caution about a similar arrangement with Australia, currently battling a second wave of infections.

Champions League all-clear



Spanish top-flight football club Atletico Madrid will travel to Portugal on Tuesday for their Champions League quarter-final against Leipzig after another round of tests on the club's players and staff come back negative.