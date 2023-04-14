48m ago

The 'Lotto rapist' – who won R160 million while serving life in prison – now controls his fortune

Compiled by Phillip de Wet
Lottery winner and convicted rapist Iorworth Hoare in 2007. (Photo by Owen Humphreys - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)
  • In 2004, Iorworth Hoare, a serial rapist serving life in a UK prison, bought a winning lottery ticket while on weekend release.
  • He now has full control of what amounts to around R160 million, after a 15-year legal battle.
  • One of his victims previously won a precedent-setting case, to be allowed to claim compensation from him.

A serial rapist – and lottery winner – now has unfettered access to a fortune of some R160 million in the United Kingdom, to the dismay of both its government and the family of one of his victims.

Iorworth Hoare, who also goes by the name Edward Thomas, no longer has to rely on trustees to dole out a monthly stipend, The Mirror first reported. After a 15-year legal battle, the full sum is now under his control, even though he is subject to conditional release from a life sentence.

The daughter of one of his victims, who died last year, says he should donate the money to charity. Hoare has refused to comment.

Hoare had a history of at least six sexual assaults when he was jailed for life in 1989, for the attempted rape of Shirley Woodman when she was taking a lunchtime walk in a park. In 2004, he was on day-release from prison when he bought a ticket for the British National Lottery, and won.

And incensed Woodman, then identified only as "Mrs A", sued Hoare for damages, but he defended her claim on the basis of a statute of limitations, which required her to bring any claim within six years, rather than the decade and a half that had already elapsed.

So Woodman, described as "magnificent" when she died last year at the age of 92, fought to overturn the statute of limitations. Her victory cost Hoare the equivalent of about R18 million in legal fees plus the around R1.1 million in actual damages, which Woodman donated to charity.

See from the archives: 'Lotto rapist' victim wins bid

The rest of the lottery win was denied to Hoare, under the terms of his release on a conditional licence, a system similar to parole, but with automatic triggers for release.

The money was controlled by a trust run by his lawyer, his accountant, and a government official.

The trust was not ungenerous, paying Hoare a reported equivalent of not much under R200 000 per month. He apparently used that to build a property portfolio, and to collect art.

But that was apparently not enough for Hoare, now aged 70, who pursued a potentially costly legal claim for direct and full control to the cash. His previous interactions with the police may offer a reason why he took that risk.

In 2016, police went to Hoare's house in a converted church to question him about an allegation of flashing. A court later heard that he shouted, "I'm a multi-millionaire, I'm not going anywhere!", as he resisted arrest, a crime that cost him a day in prison and costs of around R15 000.

The UK government says it has no legal recourse to prevent Hoare from full access to his lottery winnings.

Woodman's daughter, Shelley Wolfson, says he should donate the money to charity, as her mother did when she prised some of it away from him.


