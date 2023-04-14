The 'Lotto rapist' – who won R160 million while serving life in prison – now controls his fortune

In 2004, Iorworth Hoare, a serial rapist serving life in a UK prison, bought a winning lottery ticket while on weekend release.

He now has full control of what amounts to around R160 million, after a 15-year legal battle.

One of his victims previously won a precedent-setting case, to be allowed to claim compensation from him.

A serial rapist – and lottery winner – now has unfettered access to a fortune of some R160 million in the United Kingdom, to the dismay of both its government and the family of one of his victims.



Iorworth Hoare, who also goes by the name Edward Thomas, no longer has to rely on trustees to dole out a monthly stipend, The Mirror first reported. After a 15-year legal battle, the full sum is now under his control, even though he is subject to conditional release from a life sentence.

The daughter of one of his victims, who died last year, says he should donate the money to charity. Hoare has refused to comment.

Hoare had a history of at least six sexual assaults when he was jailed for life in 1989, for the attempted rape of Shirley Woodman when she was taking a lunchtime walk in a park. In 2004, he was on day-release from prison when he bought a ticket for the British National Lottery, and won.

And incensed Woodman, then identified only as "Mrs A", sued Hoare for damages, but he defended her claim on the basis of a statute of limitations, which required her to bring any claim within six years, rather than the decade and a half that had already elapsed.

So Woodman, described as "magnificent" when she died last year at the age of 92, fought to overturn the statute of limitations. Her victory cost Hoare the equivalent of about R18 million in legal fees plus the around R1.1 million in actual damages, which Woodman donated to charity.

