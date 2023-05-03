21m ago

'The march of resistance continues': Islamic Jihad announces truce over Khader Adnan death

  • Islamic Jihad announced a truce in hostilities aimed at Israel.
  • It traded fire with Israel following the death of Khader Adnan.
  • Adnan died in custody after an 87-day hunger strike.

Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad announced a truce around Gaza on Wednesday, after militants traded fire with Israel following the death in Israeli custody of a hunger striker from its ranks.

Mediators from Qatar, Egypt and the United Nations intervened to broker a return to calm from 04:00 (01:00 GMT), sources in Islamic Jihad and fellow militant group Hamas told AFP.

Israel did not immediately confirm the agreement.

The Israeli army said the last warning sirens sounded near the Gaza border at around 05:30 (02:30 GMT).

Witnesses in the blockaded Palestinian territory told AFP that several rockets were fired at Israel around this time.

READ | 'Executed in cold blood': Palestinian hunger striker Khader Adnan dies in Israeli prison

"One round of confrontation has ended, but the march of resistance continues and will not stop," said Tariq Salmi, a spokesperson for Islamic Jihad in a statement," he said.

He added:

Our brave fighters have proven their loyalty and commitment to defending their people.

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh demanded that Israel return the hunger striker's body to his family.

"We stress - and as we have informed all the mediators who intervened - the necessity of handing over the body of the martyr Khader Adnan to his patient family," Haniyeh said in a statement.

People hold portraits of Khader Adnan, a Palestini
People hold portraits of Khader Adnan, a Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant who had been on hunger strike in an Israeli prison for nearly three months, during a rally following the announcement of his death in Nablus, in the occupied West Bank.
Palestinian Khader Adnan, who staged a 56-day hung
Palestinian Khader Adnan, who staged a 56-day hunger strike while being detained for a year without charge by Israeli authorities and who Israel says is a member of the Islamic Jihad, lies on a bed as he is treated at the Makassed hospital in East Jerusalem.

Adnan, 45, from Jenin in the occupied West Bank, died early on Tuesday after an 87-day hunger strike following his arrest by Israel over ties to Islamic Jihad.

A string of high-profile hunger strikes during at least 13 stints in Israeli custody had turned Adnan into a national hero, and revitalised hunger striking as a form of protest among Palestinians incarcerated in Israeli jails.

From on Tuesday morning, around 100 rockets were fired by militant groups from Gaza toward Israel, according to Islamic Jihad.

In response, the Israeli army said it carried out a number of air strikes on Gaza early on Wednesday, targeting "weapons manufacturing sites, outposts, military complexes and an underground terror tunnel" belonging to Hamas.

"It (Hamas) will face the consequences," the army added.

AFP reported that one Palestinian was killed and five wounded in Israeli air strikes on Gaza before dawn on Wednesday, the territory's health ministry said.

The ministry said the dead man was 58 and was killed in an air strike north of Gaza City. 

The Israeli strikes came shortly before Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad announced a truce had been reached after militants fired dozens of rockets at Israel following the death of a hunger striker in Israeli custody.

Israel generally holds Hamas responsible for all rocket fire from Gaza, regardless of which militant group launched it. 

The Islamist group has controlled the territory since ousting loyalists of Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas in 2007.


