54m ago

Share

'The pain and sorrow are great,' says Marseille mayor as two bodies pulled from collapsed building

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A major explosion destroyed a building in Marseille.
  • Two bodies were found in the rubble on Monday.
  • Suspicion has fallen on a gas leak as the cause of the explosion.

Two bodies were found in the rubble of a building that collapsed in Marseille following a major explosion, French authorities said early on Monday, as rescue workers scrambled to find at least six people still unaccounted for.

The discovery of the bodies came about 24 hours after the blast brought down the four-storey building in the Mediterranean port city.

Emergency workers had continued rescue operations through Sunday night into the early hours of Monday with the help of a crane and lights, but a persistent fire underneath the rubble hampered their work, making it difficult for firefighters to deploy sniffer dogs.

"Given the particular difficulties of intervention, the extraction (of the bodies from the site) will take time," the fire department said in a brief statement announcing the bodies had been found.

"The judicial authority will then proceed to identify" the victims, it added.

Earlier on Sunday, before the discovery of the bodies, local prosecutor Dominique Laurens told reporters that eight people "were not responding to phone calls".

Five people from neighbouring buildings sustained minor injuries in the blast and collapse, which occurred around 00:40 on Sunday (22:40 GMT on Saturday).

Marseille Mayor Benoit Payan said in a statement:

Tonight, the pain and sorrow are great.

"All services of the city, as well as the state, are still at this very moment fully committed to continue the search," he added.

The cause of the explosion is still to be determined, but investigators are looking at the possibility it was the result of a gas leak.

More than 100 firefighters were battling the blaze in the ruins of the building, which was believed to have one apartment on each floor.

Multiple witnesses described the explosion to AFP.

"I was sleeping and there was this huge blast that really shook the room. I was shocked awake as if I had been dreaming," said Saveria Mosnier, who lives on a street near the site in the La Plaine neighbourhood.

"We very quickly smelled a strong gas odour that hung around, we could still smell it this morning," she added.

WATCH | Two buildings collapse in Marseille, up to 10 people still under the rubble

Deputy mayor Yannick Ohanessian told journalists at the scene that "several witnesses have reached us this morning to say there was a suspicious smell of gas."

An excavator moves rubble at 'rue Tivoli' after a
An excavator moves rubble at 'rue Tivoli' after a building collapsed in the same street, in Marseille, France.

Two buildings next to the destroyed property were severely damaged, with one collapsing later in the day without injuring any rescuers.

Almost 200 residents have been evacuated and 50 have requested to be urgently rehoused.

An aid centre for people looking for missing family members or loved ones has been opened in a neighbouring district.

"A lot of families in the neighbourhood are afraid," said Arnaud Dupleix, the president of a parents' association at the nearby Tivoli elementary school, which sprang into action to coordinate aid for those evacuated.

Housing Minister Olivier Klein is due to visit Marseille on Monday, after Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on Sunday.

In 2018, eight people were killed in Marseille when two dilapidated buildings in the working-class district of Noailles caved in.

That disaster cast a harsh light on the city's housing standards, with aid groups saying 40 000 people were living in shoddy structures.

But authorities on Sunday appeared to rule out structural issues in the latest collapse.

"There was no danger notice for this building, and it is not in a neighbourhood identified as having substandard housing," said Christophe Mirmand, prefect of the Bouches-du-Rhone region.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
france
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think the DA’s proposed 'moonshot pact' stands a chance in the 2024 general elections?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, there’s too much ego in coalition politics
52% - 1732 votes
Yes, it’s their best shot at ousting the ANC
48% - 1601 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions be a gateway for more corruption?

04 Apr

LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions be a gateway for more corruption?
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.26
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
22.67
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
19.92
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.18
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.1%
Platinum
1,001.75
-0.6%
Palladium
1,468.97
+0.2%
Gold
1,996.20
-0.6%
Silver
24.79
-0.8%
Brent Crude
85.12
0.0%
Top 40
71,379
0.0%
All Share
77,114
0.0%
Resource 10
68,515
0.0%
Industrial 25
103,070
0.0%
Financial 15
15,748
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals...

05 Apr

'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals for donations
Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time

04 Apr

Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time
Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals...

04 Apr

Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals at SPCA every day
Garden project to promote peace in Kensington informal settlement

04 Apr

Garden project to promote peace in Kensington informal settlement
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes

06 Apr

Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes
What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year

05 Apr

What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year
WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech

03 Apr

WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23089.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo