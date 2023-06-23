1h ago

Share

The ship sank. Or did it? Titanic misinformation swirls

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • TikTok videos asserting that the Titanic did not sink at all have surfaced on the social media platform.
  • TikTok's algorithm and engagement-based recommendation system makes it a powerful platform to propagate conspiracy theories, experts say.
  • While the platform says it removes posts that cross its threshold of "significant harm", other seemingly benign content laced with falsehoods remains untouched.

The Titanic inspired a tear-jerking blockbuster and expeditions to its watery gravesite - including a fatal one this week - but viral TikTok videos peddle a stunning conspiracy theory: the ship never sank.

More than a century after it went down in the North Atlantic Ocean, wild myths and urban legends about the luxury liner have continued to swirl, including that it was doomed by the curse of a mummified Egyptian priestess.

Even more striking are a wave of TikTok videos asserting that the Titanic did not sink at all. Many of them have racked up millions of views - never mind that the claim fails to hold water.

"The Titanic never truly went under," said a video by a TikTok user called "The Deep Dive", which garnered more than four million views.

"Everyone is familiar with the tale of the unstoppable ship that perished after colliding with an iceberg, but perhaps that isn't the case."

The video opens with a dramatic portrait of the Titanic, its stern crashing against stormy waves, as an imperious male voice goes on to claim that it was swapped with its sister ship - the Olympic.

He alluded to an oft-repeated conspiracy theory that the company that built the Titanic purposely sank the Olympic, another one of its ships, as part of an elaborate insurance fraud.

A similar TikTok video claiming "the Titanic never sank" garnered 11 million views. The video was removed earlier this year in what appeared to be a rare intervention after it was widely reported by the US media.

Historical falsehoods 

TikTok's algorithm and engagement-based recommendation system, which creates personal feeds for users based on their preferences, makes it a powerful platform to propagate conspiracy theories, experts say.

"This makes it easier for this type of content to spread," Megan Brown, a senior research scientist at New York University's Centre for Social Media and Politics, told AFP.

"The other factor that makes it easier for historical conspiracy theories to spread over other types of conspiracy theories or misinformation is that it's typically not moderated content."

While the platform says it removes posts that cross its threshold of "significant harm" - such as violence or harassment - other seemingly benign content laced with falsehoods remains untouched.

That approach, researchers say, underscores a key dilemma facing social media platforms: How to tackle an explosion of misinformation without giving users the impression that they are restricting free speech?

That gap in policy has given rise to a breed of users who flourish on the back of disproven conspiracy theories that generate strong engagement, such as the Earth is flat and the 1969 Moon landing was a hoax.

'Sad part' 

That also includes TikTok's Titanic influencers - focused on the vessel that sank in 1912 during its maiden voyage from England to New York after hitting an iceberg.

The proliferation of Titanic conspiracy theories on the popular platform may appear benign compared to other falsehoods that result in real-world harm, but historians say it remains vital to debunk them.

They worry conspiracy theories will affect how a generation of young people - who often rely on platforms such as TikTok as a primary source of information - learn about the tragedy.

"The sad part is that many of the people following this sort of thing are teenagers," said Charles A. Haas, founder of the Titanic International Society, which is dedicated to research about the ill-fated ship.

"They are woefully unwilling to do digging," Haas told the New York Times.

TikTok influencers and celebrities are increasingly taking over from journalists as the main source of news for young people, according to a report published this month by the Britain-based Reuters Institute.

The report found that 55 percent of TikTok and Snapchat users and 52 percent of Instagram users get their news from "personalities" - compared to 33-42 percent who get it from mainstream media and journalists on those platforms.

That was reflected in how millions of young users turned to TikTok this week for updates on the five people aboard a tourist submersible that vanished in the North Atlantic Ocean on their way to visit Titanic's seabed wreckage, on a $250 000 ticket.

All five died after the craft suffered what the US Coast Guard said was a "catastrophic implosion" in the ocean depths.

"What if this all is a cover up?" asked a young TikTok user, referring to wall-to-wall news coverage about the submersible.

"Is there something behind the scenes that we're not seeing?" he added, peddling another unfounded conspiracy in a video that racked up over 4.2 million views.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
titanicmarine life
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Will you cash out a portion of your pension when the two-pot retirement system takes effect?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I need the money
30% - 1895 votes
No, it feels a little reckless
57% - 3638 votes
Uhm, I withdrew my pension already
14% - 887 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

22 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

20 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga

16 Jun

LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.69
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
23.78
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
20.31
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.50
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.8%
Platinum
922.83
-0.0%
Palladium
1,292.63
+0.3%
Gold
1,917.54
+0.2%
Silver
22.32
+0.3%
Brent Crude
74.14
-4.0%
Top 40
69,094
-0.9%
All Share
74,409
-0.9%
Resource 10
62,707
-0.9%
Industrial 25
101,857
-0.6%
Financial 15
15,633
-1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

4h ago

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

15 Jun

Which Mac is right for you?
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo