10m ago

Share

The wrong bear is being held over jogger's death, claim Italian activists

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Teeth marks on the victim proved the aggressor was male, activists say.
  • The 17-year-old bear, identified as JJ4, is being held in a high-security enclosure.
  • The 26-year-old jogger sustained injuries to his neck and head.

A female bear accused of slaying a jogger in northern Italy is innocent, animal rights activists told AFP on Thursday, saying teeth marks on the victim proved the aggressor was male.

The 17-year-old bear, identified as JJ4, is being held in a high-security enclosure while a court in the Trentino province, decides whether or not she should be destroyed.

"JJ4 is innocent," animal welfare association Leal said.

The brown bear is accused of killing Andrea Papi while he was running on a woodland path in the mountainous region near his village on April 5.

The 26-year-old sustained injuries to his neck and head.

Trentino's president, Maurizio Fugatti, said traces of JJ4 were found at the scene and he ordered her capture, vowing to destroy her.

She was found and taken to an enclosure, separated from her three two-year-old cubs, but activists have issued a legal appeal against the kill order.

Among documents being examined by the court, which is set to rule on May 24, is a forensic report submitted by the region and drawn up by pathologist Mattia Barbareschi, who was present at the autopsy.

He found bite marks "characterised by a distance between them of about 8cm to 8.5cm, which is the typical distance between the canines of an adult bear".

Measure her teeth 

Leal said it has presented the court with another forensic report, done by two veterinary experts who studied Barbareschi's findings, which claim the distance between the canines was "typical of an adult male", not a female.

"We have asked the court to order a specialised veterinary doctor to examine the specimen, to measure her teeth," Leal's lawyer Aurora Loprete said.

The association also said finding traces of JJ4's DNA at the scene were not proof she was the killer, questioning if the collection process had been done properly.

Leal said the autopsy also showed it was "a protracted attempt by the bear to distance and dissuade the victim", rather than "a deliberate or predatory attack".

Papi's death launched a debate on the dangers posed by bears, which were reintroduced to the region between 1996 and 2004.

There are around 100 of them now in Trentino, according to the province.

Fugatti had ordered JJ4 to be put down in 2020, after two hikers were attacked, but that order was overturned by a court.

JJ4 was fitted with a radio collar instead so she could be tracked, but the battery on the device ran flat and was not replaced.

Animal rights groups insist bears normally keep their distance from people and it is up to local authorities to ensure that people are kept away from zones where female bears are raising their cubs.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
italyanimal attacksjoggingbearsanimals
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you make of the dropped murder charges in the Thabo Bester prison escape case?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
There must be insufficient evidence
15% - 882 votes
I hope prosecutors have a plan
17% - 1005 votes
I bet they’ll get away with it
68% - 3951 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?

05 May

LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?
LISTEN | Soweto Derby: Who'll be on the receiving end of agony as Amakhosi and Buccaneers clash?

05 May

LISTEN | Soweto Derby: Who'll be on the receiving end of agony as Amakhosi and Buccaneers clash?
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?

03 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.16
-1.6%
Rand - Pound
23.97
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
20.92
-0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.84
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-1.5%
Platinum
1,095.57
-0.4%
Palladium
1,574.55
-1.0%
Gold
2,018.00
-0.6%
Silver
24.33
-4.2%
Brent Crude
76.41
-1.4%
Top 40
71,634
-1.0%
All Share
76,997
-1.0%
Resource 10
69,272
-2.7%
Industrial 25
105,652
+0.7%
Financial 15
14,662
-3.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I saw him in a panic': 'Hero' UK Ironman triathlete saves boy from drowning at...

10 May

'I saw him in a panic': 'Hero' UK Ironman triathlete saves boy from drowning at Cape Town beach
Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first...

08 May

Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first heart surgery
Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special'...

01 May

Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special' teen
FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise...

26 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise R180K for NPO
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans

09 May

Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

03 May

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?

03 May

What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo