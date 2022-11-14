1h ago

add bookmark

'There is a smell of terror there' - Turkey's Erdogan accuses Kurdish PKK over Istanbul bomb attack

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • A bomb has detonated in Turkey's popular Istiklal Street.
  • One person has been arrested.
  • Interior minister Suleyman Soylu blamed the PKK for the attack.

Turkey's interior minister accused the Kurdistan's Workers' Party (PKK) of responsibility for a bombing in a busy Istanbul shopping thoroughfare that killed six people and said on Monday a suspect had been arrested.

The explosion tore through Istiklal Street, a popular shopping destination for locals and tourists, on Sunday afternoon, wounding dozens.

A suspect was arrested by the early hours of Monday.

"The person who planted the bomb has been arrested," interior minister Suleyman Soylu said in a statement broadcast by the official Anadolu news agency.

"According to our findings, the PKK terrorist organisation is responsible," he said.

The PKK, blacklisted as a terrorist group by Ankara as well as its Western allies, has kept up a deadly insurgency for Kurdish self-rule in south-eastern Turkey since the 1980s.


Regularly targeted by Turkish military operations, the group is also at the heart of a tussle between Sweden and Turkey, which has been blocking Stockholm's entry into NATO since May, accusing it of leniency toward the PKK.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the "vile attack" on Istiklal.

"It might be wrong if we say for sure that this is terror but according to first signs... there is a smell of terror there," Erdogan told a news conference on Sunday.

Turkey's vice president Fuat Oktay said: "We believe that it is a terrorist act carried out by an attacker, whom we consider to be a woman, exploding the bomb."

Justice minister Bekir Bozdag said: "A woman had been sitting on one of the benches for more than 40 minutes and then she got up."

"One or two minutes later, an explosion occurred," he told A Haber television.

"There are two possibilities," he said. 

"There's either a mechanism placed in this bag and it explodes, or someone remotely explodes (it)."

He added:

All data on this woman are currently under scrutiny.

Soylu's announcement did not add any details about the woman.

Turkish cities have been struck by Islamists and other groups in the past.

Istiklal Street was hit during a campaign of attacks in 2015 to 2016 that targeted Istanbul and other cities, including Ankara.

Those bombings were mostly blamed on the Islamic State group and outlawed Kurdish militants, and killed nearly 500 people and wounded more than 2 000.

Sunday's explosion occurred shortly after 16:00 (13:00 GMT) in the famous shopping street.

Helicopters flew over the city centre after the attack. Police established a large security cordon to prevent access to the area for fear of a second explosion.

Images posted on social media showed the explosion was followed by flames and immediately triggered panic, with people running in all directions.

Several bodies were seen lying on the ground nearby.

"I was 50 to 55 metres away, suddenly there was the noise of an explosion. I saw three or four people on the ground," witness Cemal Denizci, 57, told AFP.

"People were running in panic. The noise was huge. There was black smoke," he said.

Istiklal, in the historic district of Beyoglu, is one of the most famous arteries of Istanbul. It is entirely pedestrianised for 1.4km.

Criss-crossed by an old tramway and lined with shops and restaurants, it attracts large crowds at the weekend.

Many stores closed early in the neighbouring district of Galata, while some passers-by, who came running from the site of the explosion, had tears in their eyes.


A massive deployment of security forces barred all entrances and rescue workers and police could be seen.

Turkey's radio and television watchdog, RTUK, placed a ban on broadcasters showing footage of the blast, a measure previously taken in the aftermath of extremist attacks.

Access to social media was also restricted after the attack.

A reaction came quickly from Greece, which "unequivocally" condemned the blast and expressed condolences to the government and people of Turkey.

The US also denounced it, with White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre saying: "We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our NATO Ally Turkey in countering terrorism."

Municipal workers clean debris as Turkish policeme
Municipal workers clean debris as Turkish policemen secure the area after a strong explosion of unknown origin shook the busy shopping street of Istiklal in Istanbul.

French President Emmanuel Macron said in a message to the Turks: "We share your pain. We stand with you in the fight against terrorism."

"Shaken by news of the despicable bombing in Istanbul targeting innocent civilians," Israeli President Isaac Herzog tweeted in Turkish and English. 

"The whole world must stand united and firm against terror."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also tweeted in Turkish: "The pain of the friendly Turkish people is our pain."

EU Council President Charles Michel offered condolences to Turkey, tweeting: "My thoughts are with the victims and their families."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
recep tayyip erdoganturkeysecurity
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you pay a R60 monthly fee to access to certain Twitter features such as blue ticks, fewer ads etc?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - I think the features are worth the price
6% - 867 votes
No ways - Twitter should always remain free
28% - 3786 votes
I don't use Twitter
66% - 9111 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.29
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.42
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.85
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.57
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,761.05
-0.7%
Silver
21.56
-0.7%
Palladium
2,024.08
-1.2%
Platinum
1,020.00
-1.3%
Brent Crude
95.99
+2.4%
Top 40
66,578
+0.2%
All Share
73,061
+0.1%
Resource 10
72,705
+0.5%
Industrial 25
87,326
+0.2%
Financial 15
15,976
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record

10 Nov

'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Bottelary Conservancy receives special award for its progressive conservation...

09 Nov

Bottelary Conservancy receives special award for its progressive conservation achievements
Cape Flats Krotoa Alumni honour community ‘angels’ at gala event

08 Nov

Cape Flats Krotoa Alumni honour community ‘angels’ at gala event
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22313.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo