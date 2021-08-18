40m ago

'There weren't enough doctors - now she's dead' - Death toll nears 2 000 as Haiti quake survivors suffer

  • The dire situation in Haiti has deteriorated even further in the wake of a massive earthquake followed by torrential rain and flooding.
  • Survivors of the earthquake, which claimed at least 1 941 lives so far, are in desperate need of food, shelter and medical care and supplies.
  • Flash flooding and landslides complicated relief efforts hampered by political turmoil and road access even further.

LES CAYES – Survivors of the earthquake that killed at least 1 941 people in Haiti clamoured for food, shelter and medical care on Tuesday, as search and rescue efforts resumed after a tropical storm lashed the Caribbean nation with rain, causing dangerous flooding.

Quake damage to several major hospitals hampered humanitarian efforts, and doctors in makeshift tents outside battled to save the lives of the many injured, including young children and the elderly. But they could not help them all.

"There weren't enough doctors and now she's dead," said Lanette Nuel, sitting listlessly next to her daughter's body outside the main hospital of Les Cayes, one of the towns worst hit by both the tremor and the storm's heavy rains and winds.

The 26-year-old deceased woman, herself a mother of two, had been crushed by debris during the magnitude 7.2 quake. Now she lay under a white sheet on the floor.

Her mother said:

We came in yesterday afternoon, she died this morning. I can't do anything.

Saturday's quake knocked down tens of thousands of buildings in the poorest country in the Americas, which is still recovering from a temblor 11 years ago that killed over 200 000 people. Aside from the dead, the latest quake also injured at least 9 915 people, with many still missing or under the rubble, the civil protection service said on Tuesday afternoon.

Relief efforts were already complicated due to political turmoil and difficult road access from the capital to the south due to gang control of key points. Flash flooding and landslides in the wake of Tropical Storm Grace, which by Tuesday afternoon had continued on past Jamaica, exacerbated the situation.

Bruno Maes, the United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) representative in the country, said:

Countless Haitian families who have lost everything due to the earthquake are now living literally with their feet in the water due to the flooding.

"Right now, about half a million Haitian children have limited or no access to shelter, safe water, healthcare and nutrition."

'Couldn't handle all the patients'

The United Nations said it had allocated $8 million in emergency funds to provide relief for affected people.

Latin America countries including Venezuela, Chile, Mexico, Panama, Colombia and the neighbouring Dominican Republic sent food, medicine and supplies. The United States also dispatched supplies and search and rescue teams.

Although criminal gangs have been blocking access roads for months, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Human Affairs said "successful negotiations" had made it possible for a convoy to reach Les Cayes.

The hospital in Les Cayes, about 150km west of the capital Port-au-Prince, was even more overwhelmed on Tuesday than before as patients who had been camping outside moved indoors to escape the tropical storm.

Director Peterson Gede said medics were doing the best they could. "We couldn't handle all the patients," he said. "And we have been receiving supplies, but it's not enough."

At a tent city in Les Cayes containing many children and babies, over a hundred people scrambled to repair makeshift coverings made of wooden poles and tarps that were destroyed by Grace overnight. Some took cover under plastic sheets.

Mathieu Jameson, deputy head of the committee formed by the tent city residents, said hundreds of people there were in urgent need of food, shelter and medical care.

Adding the tent city was still waiting for government aid, Jameson said:

We don't have a doctor. We don't have food. Every morning more people are arriving. We have no bathroom, no place to sleep. We need food, we need more umbrellas.

Haiti's latest natural disaster comes just over a month after the country was plunged into political turmoil by the 7 July assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

Smell of decay

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday it was too early to gauge the impact of the quake on Haiti's political process and that the United States, the country's main donor, had no current plans to deploy its military there.

Rescue workers have been digging alongside residents through the rubble in a bid to reach survivors. On Tuesday morning, 16 people were recovered alive alongside nine dead, Haitian civil protection authorities said.

But hopes were fading, and a smell of dust and decomposing bodies permeated the air.

Maria Fleurant, a firefighter from northern Haiti, said:

We came from all over to help: from the north, from Port-au-Prince, from everywhere.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who was sworn in less than a month ago after Moise's assassination, vowed to disburse humanitarian aid better than in the wake of the 2010 quake.

Though billions of dollars in aid poured into Haiti after that quake and Hurricane Matthew in 2016, many Haitians say they saw scant benefits from the uncoordinated efforts: government bodies remained weak, amid persistent shortages of food and basic goods.

"The earthquake is a great misfortune that happens to us in the middle of the hurricane season," Henry told reporters. He said the government would not repeat "the same things" done in 2010.

