28m ago

add bookmark

'There's plenty of time' - Vladimir Putin says talk of possible successor 'destabilises' Russia

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin declined to answer questions about his possible successor, saying such talk "destabilises" the situation.
  • In the interview with CNBC, Putin refused to be drawn on whether he planned to remain in office after 2024.
  • Russian authorities adopted constitutional amendments that allow Putin to remain in power until 2036, and unleashed unprecedented crackdowns on opposition.

Moscow – Russian President Vladimir Putin said talk of his possible successor "destabilises" the country's political system and that he had not yet made any plans about his future.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC, Putin, 69, refused to say whether he planned to remain in the Kremlin after 2024, when his current and second consecutive presidential term ends.

"Talk about this destabilises the situation," he told the US television channel in the interview aired overnight.

Putin added:

The situation must be safe and stable in order for power structures and state structures to work in a confident manner and look calmly towards the future.

While noting he could legally run for president again, Putin, who has been in power as president or prime minister for more than two decades, said he had not made any decisions yet.

"I prefer not to answer these questions," he said. "There's plenty of time before the next elections."

Russian authorities last year adopted constitutional amendments that allow Putin to remain in power until 2036 and have since unleashed a historic crackdown on the opposition and independent media.

The opposition has criticised the constitutional legislation, saying Putin planned to become "president for life".

But some political pundits do not rule out that Putin may be preparing to step down in the near future and point to multiplying signs of infighting among the elites.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
vladimir putinusrussiapolitics
Lottery
4 win the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Facebook is facing a fresh crisis after a former employee turned whistle-blower leaked internal company research. Do you still use Facebook?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the benefits outweigh the risk for me
33% - 1364 votes
No, I have deleted it
38% - 1573 votes
Yes, but I am considering deleting it
29% - 1218 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy

8h ago

PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?

11 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments

09 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments
PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi

04 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi
PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa

02 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.80
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.28
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.17
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.96
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,799.12
+0.4%
Silver
23.40
+1.4%
Palladium
2,170.75
+2.5%
Platinum
1,035.50
+1.2%
Brent Crude
83.18
-0.3%
Top 40
60,313
+1.3%
All Share
66,814
+1.2%
Resource 10
64,298
+2.3%
Industrial 25
84,032
+1.1%
Financial 15
14,063
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21285.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo