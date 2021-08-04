1h ago

add bookmark

These countries are making Covid-19 vaccines mandatory

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A healthcare worker holds a syringe of Covid-19 vaccine.
A healthcare worker holds a syringe of Covid-19 vaccine.
Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty

A sharp upturn in new Covid-19 infections due to the highly contagious Delta variant and a slowdown in vaccination rates have pushed governments to make Covid-19 shots mandatory for health workers and other high-risk groups. A growing number of countries also stipulate that a shot, or a negative test, will be needed for dining out, among other activities.

Australia

Australia decided in late June to make Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory for high-risk aged-care workers and employees in quarantine hotels.

It has also made vaccinations obligatory for Paralympic athletes heading to Tokyo because unvaccinated members on the team could pose a health risk.

UK

It will be mandatory for care home workers in England to have Covid-19 vaccinations from October.

English nightclubs and other venues with large crowds will require patrons to present proof of full vaccination from the end of September.

Canada

Canada's Treasury Board Secretariat said on 20 July it was considering whether Covid-19 vaccines should be required for certain roles and positions in the federal government, according to CBC News.

France

The French parliament on 2 August approved a bill which will make Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory for health workers as well as require a bolstered health pass in many social venues.

The government said on 19 July that the planned 45 000 euro fine for businesses that do not check that clients have a health pass will be much lower, starting at up to 1 500 euros and increasing progressively for repeat offenders. Fines will not be imposed immediately.

Greece

Greece on 12 July made vaccinations mandatory for nursing home staff with immediate effect and healthcare workers from September. As part of new measures, only vaccinated customers are allowed indoors in bars, cinemas, theatres and other closed spaces.

Indonesia

Indonesia made Covid-19 inoculations mandatory in February, with the capital Jakarta threatening fines of up to 5 million rupiah ($357) for refusing.

Italy

A decree approved by the Italian government in March mandates that health workers, including pharmacists, get vaccinated. Those who refuse could be suspended without pay for the rest of the year.

Hungary

Hungary's government has decided to make vaccinations mandatory for healthcare workers, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told public radio on 23 July.

Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan will introduce mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations or weekly testing for people working in groups of more than 20, the health ministry said on 23 June.

Lebanon

Lebanon is to limit entry to restaurants, cafes, pubs and beaches to people holding vaccine certificates or those who have taken antibodies tests, the tourism ministry said on 30 July. Non-vaccinated employees of these establishments would be required to conduct a PCR test every 72 hours.

Malta

Malta banned visitors from entering the country from 14 July 14 unless they are fully vaccinated.

Poland

Poland could make vaccinations obligatory for some people at high risk from Covid-19 from August.

Russia

The Russian capital has unveiled a plan requiring 60% of all service sector workers to be fully vaccinated by 15 August, according to the Moscow Times.

Moscow residents no longer have to present a QR code demonstrating they have been vaccinated or have immunity in order to sit in cafes, restaurants and bars from 19 July 19.

Saudi Arabia

In May, Saudi Arabia mandated all public and private sector workers wishing to attend a workplace get vaccinated, without specifying when this would be implemented.

Vaccination will also be required to enter any governmental, private, or educational establishments and to use public transportation as of 1 August.

Saudi citizens will need two vaccine doses before they can travel outside the kingdom from 9 August, state news agency SPA reported on 19 July, citing the ministry of interior.

Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan's healthcare ministry said on 7 July it was making vaccination mandatory for all residents aged 18 and over.

US

US President Joe Biden announced on 29 July that all civilian federal workers will need to be vaccinated against the Covid-19 or face regular testing, social distancing, mask requirements and travel limits, a source familiar with the matter said.

New York City will become the first major US city to require, from 13 September, proof of vaccination for customers and staff at restaurants, gyms and other indoor businesses as the country enters a new phase of battling the Delta variant.

New York will require state employees to be vaccinated or get tested weekly, a mandate that will go into effect on 6 September, Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority will require their workers to get the vaccine or get tested weekly, Cuomo said on 2 August

New Jersey state health care workers and employees who work in jails must by vaccinated by 7 September or face testing twice a week.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said that all state employees would be ordered to get vaccinated starting 2 August or undergo Covid-19 testing at least once a week.

Denver municipal employees and people working in high-risk settings in the city will be required to get vaccinated, Mayor Michael Hancock said on 2 August.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
coronavirusvaccines
Lottery
Perfect start to the month for 1 Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should pension fund members be allowed to access their savings before retirement?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's their money to do with as they please.
35% - 1145 votes
No, more people will end up without enough savings in retirement.
37% - 1210 votes
Depends on how big the withdrawal limits will be.
29% - 960 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
view
Rand - Dollar
14.37
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.96
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.01
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.60
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,811.47
+0.1%
Silver
25.40
-0.5%
Palladium
2,655.50
+0.2%
Platinum
1,027.50
-2.4%
Brent Crude
72.41
-0.7%
Top 40
62,750
+0.3%
All Share
68,898
+0.3%
Resource 10
71,750
+0.8%
Industrial 25
86,237
+0.1%
Financial 15
13,095
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Kindness of strangers: Stellenbosch student has university debt paid off

03 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Kindness of strangers: Stellenbosch student has university debt paid off
LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed...

29 Jul

LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed his van
PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms

27 Jul

PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final

2h ago

SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 12: Javelin, cycling, skateboarding and sports climbing...

6h ago

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 12: Javelin, cycling, skateboarding and sports climbing on the agenda for SA
Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate

7h ago

Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate
Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final

13h ago

Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'

03 Aug

Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'
SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'

03 Aug

SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'
Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final

03 Aug

Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final
SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo

03 Aug

SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo
Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo

03 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo
How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and...

03 Aug

How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and SA)
Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't...

01 Aug

Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't meant to be'
SA sport climbers set for Olympic first

02 Aug

SA sport climbers set for Olympic first
Wayde van Niekerk disappointed with Olympic 400m title defence: 'I expected way...

02 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk disappointed with Olympic 400m title defence: 'I expected way more from myself'
Akani Simbine's fourth-place pain reverberated through all South Africans

02 Aug

Akani Simbine's fourth-place pain reverberated through all South Africans
Akani Simbine on heartbreaking 100m finish: 'It's going to drive me even more'

01 Aug

Akani Simbine on heartbreaking 100m finish: 'It's going to drive me even more'
So close to a podium as Akani Simbine finishes 4th in 100m final

01 Aug

So close to a podium as Akani Simbine finishes 4th in 100m final
Unsung breaststroke hero Kaylene Corbett rises from Schoenmaker's shadow

01 Aug

Unsung breaststroke hero Kaylene Corbett rises from Schoenmaker's shadow
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo