16m ago

Share

‘They can’t break our spirit’: Jenin residents after Israel siege

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Waled Rashed Mansour’s arm is blue where an Israeli military dog attacked him, the memory as raw as the wound.

“They came into our home, they blew up the doors,” the 65-year-old recalled, in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. “They unleashed their dog at me. The dog ran and attacked me on my chest.”

“They” are the Israeli military, which on Wednesday morning announced that it was pulling out of the camp after two days of an intense aerial and ground assault in which at least 11 Palestinians were killed, and dozens wounded.

As Israel’s biggest siege on Jenin in two decades wound down, tales of trauma and devastation emerged from the small settlement that has been home to three generations of Palestinians who had to flee their ancestral land during the Nakba (catastrophe) in 1948.

But also evident was a firm resolve, and a defiance aimed at Israel and its international allies.

“The message to the world and the occupation is that this camp will keep on going,” said 56-year-old Ahmed Abu Hweileh, a resident of the refugee camp. “They tried to destroy it and it came back up.”

Destruction in Jenin
The remains of a house (foreground) destroyed during Israel’s assault on Jenin [Ayman Nobani/Al Jazeera]

'They punished the people'

The two-day siege involved Israeli troops, missiles and earthmoving equipment – which was used to destroy roads and other civilian infrastructure.

Israel has justified the attack as targeted at armed groups operating out of Jenin, which has become a symbol of resistance to Israel’s illegal occupation of the West Bank.

But residents of the camp said it was civilians, not armed fighters, who bore the brunt of the Israeli assault.

Raed Jameel Mohammad Taleb, 39, said Israeli snipers entered his home on Monday and used it as a pad from which to launch attacks. Taleb lives with his wife, mother and two children.

Meanwhile, missiles flew outside. Then, armoured tractors came and levelled everything on the street – including Taleb’s car. “I used this car to go to work every day,” he said.


“We weren’t expecting the size of this destruction.

“The goal is to ruin and destroy.”

Around sunset on Tuesday, Israeli troops told 46-year-old Ayman Saadi and his family that they needed to evacuate because the soldiers wanted to blow up a neighbouring home.

Saadi has six children, including a daughter with special needs and a three-year-old – both of whom he carried as the family fled the violence.

“They flipped over the cars, the entire area is destroyed,” he said.

That is no coincidence, according to Hweileh.

“They said they came for the armed men, but instead they punished the people,” he said.

'House turned upside down'

After Israeli soldiers finally pulled the dog off Mansour, they razed his house, he said.

“They blew up the doors,” Mansour said. “They turned my house upside down. They kept asking ‘Are there guns?’”

For older residents, the siege revived memories of 2002, when Israel launched an enormous days-long attack on Jenin camp, killing more than 50 Palestinians.

“In 2002 they destroyed half the camp, it was more than this,” recalled Mansour. “But what we didn’t expect is how they destroyed the roads with the tractors.”

Mohammad Obaid, 33, said Israeli soldiers also destroyed a memorial to killed resistance fighters near his home.

“It bothered them so much – they tried to remove the picture (of martyrs on the memorial) but they couldn’t,” he said.

Some residents believe that Israel’s military targeted roads and other public infrastructure in the hope that this would make the camp’s residents pressure resistance fighters to surrender.

“But that will never happen, not a single person will put pressure on the resistance, even if they destroy all the homes,” said Mansour.

Interactive_Jenin air raids_July3_2023

'Thorn in their eyes'

On the contrary, said residents, Israel’s siege will only embolden their unwillingness to buckle in the face of aggression.

“They are taking their anger out on the camp,” said 48-year-old Anaam Awwad.  “They are unable to destroy the resistance, or our camp, or to break our spirits, or make us afraid.”

Hweileh said that it was the “generation of 2002” that was continuing the battle.

Meanwhile, Obaid was trying to open the damaged door to his home, where he returned after Israeli troops left on Wednesday. The door wouldn’t open, but it had survived the assault.

As, he said, would the resistance. “Inshallah, we will remain a thorn in their eyes.”


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
palestineisraelmiddle east conflict
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your view on the recent survey showing 62% of South Africans believe most politicians are corrupt?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Sounds pretty accurate
24% - 1875 votes
Expected a higher number
74% - 5802 votes
SA corruption is exaggerated
1% - 114 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

04 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.70
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
23.80
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
20.38
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.50
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Platinum
918.39
+0.6%
Palladium
1,250.45
+1.2%
Gold
1,934.02
+0.4%
Silver
23.30
+1.4%
Brent Crude
76.25
+2.1%
Top 40
70,673
-0.3%
All Share
76,011
-0.3%
Resource 10
62,762
-0.1%
Industrial 25
104,897
-0.7%
Financial 15
16,222
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together

04 Jul

WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together
WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement

04 Jul

WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement
WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth

04 Jul

WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth
Absa Money Makeover: Meet the advisers of 2023

03 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Meet the advisers of 2023
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo