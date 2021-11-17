1h ago

add bookmark

'They don't see us as human' - migrant caravan begs Biden for help

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A migrant caravan is making its way to the US border.
  • People are exhausted and hungry.
  • They have asked US President Joe Biden for help.

Hungry and exhausted after three weeks walking across Mexico in a migrant caravan, Elsa Pineda implored US President Joe Biden to give her daughter a chance to escape the dangers of Honduras' gangs.

"He has to help those of us who really need it," she said after a night on a concrete floor near the side of a road with hundreds of other migrants.

Despite the perils of walking along busy highways through violence-plagued Mexico, sleeping outdoors at night, Honduras in comparison is "a thousand times" more dangerous, said Pineda, 35.

"Although we've faced hunger, rain and cold, thanks to God we're still here," she said.

READ | US to pay close to $1m to families separated at border - report

But Pineda worries about her 15-year-old son, who she fears was taken away by immigration agents the night before.

As well as giving her eight-year-old daughter a chance at a better life, she also hopes to earn money in the US to send home to her eldest daughter, who has just given birth.

More humane approach

The migrant crisis will be high on the agenda when Biden holds a three-way summit in Washington on Thursday with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Biden's arrival in the White House with a promise of a more humane approach toward migrants led to an increase in flows of undocumented foreigners fleeing poverty and violence.

But instead of the warm welcome they had hoped for, most have been turned away at the US border - if they are not detained by the Mexican authorities along the way.

Organisers of the caravan had initially intended to go to the capital to demand refugee status that would allow them to avoid deportation.

A migrant child with a rosary hanging from his nec
A migrant child with a rosary hanging from his neck, heads in a caravan to the US, in Palomares, Matias Romero municipality, Oaxaca state, Mexico.

But they announced last week that the plan had changed and they would head to the US border instead, denouncing alleged mistreatment by the Mexican security forces.

Each night the mostly Central American migrants stop somewhere along the highway and spread out their blankets, plastic sheets or cardboard wherever they can find a place to sleep.

At dawn, they pack up their few belongings and carry them on their backs or in baby strollers.

Some wear flip-flops or flimsy sandals. Others hobble along using walking sticks, their feet chafed and bandaged after walking around 500km since leaving the southern border city of Tapachula on 23 October.

One woman lay down by the side of the road, too tired or sick to go any further.

Tensions

Struggling to keep up at the back of the caravan as organisers urged her to keep going, Erlinda Lopez made a plea to the US and Mexican presidents for help.

She said:

We want to be free.

Lopez, 31, fled Nicaragua with her 10-year-old daughter and 14-year-old son because of the "repression" that she said was rampant.

"All we want is to reach our destination (the United States) and raise our children," she said.

Tensions have been mounting between the Mexican authorities and the migrants following clashes and the killing of two Cubans in October.

The National Guard said its agents opened fire after the driver of the vehicle in which they were traveling ignored an order to stop and tried to ram a patrol vehicle.

Irineo Mujica, one of the caravan leaders, accused the Mexican government of treating the migrants like "animals".

He said:

They don't see us as human beings.

At checkpoints along the route, immigration agents call out, offering the undocumented foreigners a one-year residency permit on humanitarian grounds.

While some have abandoned their march to accept the offer, others see it as a ploy to deceive and detain them.

They still have hundreds of kilometres to walk to reach the Mexican-US border, and security forces watch closely to ensure that passing motorists do not give them a ride.

"At times I feel like I can't go on but I know that I have to because there's no other way," said Lopez.

"I can't go back to my country," she said, wiping away a tear.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usmexicomigrants
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
40% - 1022 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
7% - 180 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
19% - 490 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
34% - 881 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.48
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.84
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.54
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.30
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.0%
Gold
1,863.33
+0.7%
Silver
25.13
+1.2%
Palladium
2,168.99
+0.2%
Platinum
1,071.50
+0.6%
Brent Crude
82.43
+0.5%
Top 40
64,560
+0.4%
All Share
71,180
+0.3%
Resource 10
65,139
+0.4%
Industrial 25
95,719
+0.1%
Financial 15
14,206
+1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21315.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo