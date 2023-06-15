1h ago

'They're coming after you': Trump raises $7 million for 2024 campaign since federal indictment

  • Donald Trump has raised $7 million since being indicted on federal charges.
  • Most Republicans believe the charges are politically motivated.
  • Trump is campaigning for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Former US president Donald Trump's 2024 White House campaign said on Wednesday he had raised $7 million since being indicted on federal charges last week, as his message of political persecution continues to resonate with die-hard supporters.

"President Trump Raises Over $6.6 Million and Counting Since Deranged Jack Smith Announced Political Prosecution," Trump's campaign wrote in an email to supporters on Wednesday, referring to the US special counsel investigating him.

Over $4.5 million came from digital fundraising while $2.1 million was raised from a donor event on Tuesday at Trump's Bedminster Club in New Jersey.

Trump, who is the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, had fundraising that passed the bar of $7 million since the indictment was announced on Thursday, a spokesperson later emailed Reuters.

In the indictment, Trump was accused of illegally retaining classified government documents after leaving the White House and then conspiring to obstruct a federal probe of the matter.

READ | As felony charges loom, Trump says: 'A witch hunt like this has never taken place'

He has sought to frame the charges as a Democratic-led attack to knock him out of the 2024 race - and one ultimately designed to hurt Republicans, 30% of whom are considered unwavering Trump supporters.

Trump wrote in a fundraising email earlier on Wednesday, the day after he was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to all 37 counts in court:

They're not coming after me, they're coming after YOU.

Polling suggests Trump's strategy is working: A vast majority of Republicans - some 81% - believe the charges are politically motivated, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Monday.

Trump also enjoyed a fundraising bump from charges in New York as part of a case involving hush money paid to a porn star.

After word emerged in March that Trump was going to be charged, his campaign raised $7 million in three days, according to senior adviser Jason Miller.

Trump's nearest rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, has a roughly $85 million political war chest, currently held in a state account.


